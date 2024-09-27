ETV Bharat / bharat

Duo Who Fired At Five Inside A Haridwar Factory Held After Encounter With Police

Haridwar(Uttarakhand): Two miscreants have been injured in an encounter with police near Chinmaya Degree College in Haridwar on Friday morning. Both the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

As per information, the miscreants had fired bullets outside a famous factory in the Sidkul police station area on Thursday evening, injuring five people. The incident has created a stir in the police department with top police officials rushed to the spot for a thorough inspection.

The incident happened when the police were on a manhunt for the accused. When the bike-borne duo was asked by the police to stop at a signal they tried to speed away and fired at the personnel. In retaliation, police shot at their legs and got hold of them.

Haridwar City SP Swatantra Kumar said the two miscreants were shot at in the encounter with Haridwar police. Both have been admitted to the district hospital. The duo had injured five people by firing outside a factory. More information is being gathered about the arrested miscreants.