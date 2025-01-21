Miscreants Pelt Stones On Howrah-Tatanagar Steel Express

Jamshedpur: The Howrah-Tatanagar Steel Express was pelted with stones by some miscreants on Monday night ahead of the Rakha Mines Station under Chakradharpur Railway Division of South Eastern Railway.
According to Tatanagar ARM Abhishek Singhal, there were no casualties due to the untoward incident and the railways administration is acting on nabbing the pelters. It is learnt that a window glass of the D4 coach was shattered due to pelting.
Following the incident, the train halted at the Rekha Mines Station for a while before chugging out for Tatanagar.
However, no complaint has been filed yet with either the RPF or the GRP.
"Stones were pelted on Steel Express. RPF is taking action in this matter and those who carried out the incident will be identified and arrested soon. Damaging railway property is an offence. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in this incident," Singhal said.
On January 13, stones were pelted at the Tapti Ganga Express train, en route to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, near Jalgaon in Maharashtra. A stone struck the window of the B-6 coach though no one was injured in the incident that left a window glass broken, officials said.
Officials further said the train, which departed from Udhna railway station in Surat was carrying approximately 45 passengers, including 36 devotees in the B-6 coach. The group included 13 women, 12 men, five children and six elderly passengers travelling to attend the first royal bath of the Maha Kumbh.
As soon as the incident took place, a four-member Railway Protection Force (RPF) team was dispatched to the train to ensure the safety of the passengers.
Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (CR) confirmed the development. Nila said, "A complaint has been registered regarding the stone pelting incident. The Railway Police is reviewing the CCTV footage. The authorities are investigating the incident to identify those responsible."
