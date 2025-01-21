ETV Bharat / bharat

Miscreants Pelt Stones On Howrah-Tatanagar Steel Express

The broken windowm glass and a stone it was hit with. ( ETV Bharat )

Jamshedpur: The Howrah-Tatanagar Steel Express was pelted with stones by some miscreants on Monday night ahead of the Rakha Mines Station under Chakradharpur Railway Division of South Eastern Railway.

According to Tatanagar ARM Abhishek Singhal, there were no casualties due to the untoward incident and the railways administration is acting on nabbing the pelters. It is learnt that a window glass of the D4 coach was shattered due to pelting.

Following the incident, the train halted at the Rekha Mines Station for a while before chugging out for Tatanagar.

However, no complaint has been filed yet with either the RPF or the GRP.

"Stones were pelted on Steel Express. RPF is taking action in this matter and those who carried out the incident will be identified and arrested soon. Damaging railway property is an offence. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in this incident," Singhal said.