Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Again Placed Under House Detention For Fourth Consecutive Friday: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Hurriyat Chairman and Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was once again placed under house detention, preventing him from addressing the Friday congregation at Srinagar's historic Jama Masjid, according to the mosque's managing body Anjuman Auqaf.

In a statement, the Anjuman Auqaf condemned the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz, expressing outrage at the restrictions imposed on him. "Today marks the fourth consecutive Friday that Mirwaiz was prevented from offering prayers and delivering his sermon at the Jamia Masjid. This continued barring of the revered leader from performing his religious commitments is deeply disturbing and unacceptable," the statement said.

The Anjuman further pointed out that Mirwaiz has already filed a rejoinder in court regarding his house detention, highlighting the contradiction between the government's claims and its actions. "It is extremely sad that the government claims Mirwaiz is free yet prevents him from attending the Jamia Masjid on Fridays, without even bothering to prove otherwise. It shows how unaccountable the government is to the people and their religious sentiments," the statement read.

Expressing disappointment, the Anjuman criticised the gap between the government's rhetoric and actions. "The Prime Minister and the Home Minister talk of their vision of a 'Naya Kashmir,' but it is a strange new reality where the voice of peace, spiritual guidance, and dialogue is silenced. The unjust treatment of Mirwaiz is far removed from their rhetoric," it added.

The Anjuman Auqaf has also called for Mirwaiz's immediate release and restoration of his rights, urging human rights organisations and conscientious citizens to speak out against the injustice.

