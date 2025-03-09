'Outrageous': Mirwaiz On Fashion Show In Gulmarg Amid Ramadan; CM Omar Orders Probe

Srinagar: A fashion show organised by a designer brand in Kashmir’s popular tourist destination Gulmarg amid Ramadan has sparked outrage among political leaders and people in the Valley. Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was the first political and religious leader who expressed his outrage at the “obscene” fashion show.

The show was organised by designer label Shivan & Narresh to mark their 15 years in the fashion business. Founders Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja hosted the show on 7 March in the ski resort to present its skiwear range. The designer brand has displayed the pictures and videos of the show on their social media pages.

“Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramadan, an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures & videos from which have gone viral, sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in Kashmir,” said Mirwaiz, who preaches Islam on Fridays at the Kashmir's Central Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

People's Conference president and legislator from Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone, said the fashion show in Gulmarg was an avoidable event in the holy month of Ramadan.

“I consider myself to be a person of liberal orientation and believe in dignified and mutually respectful coexistence. But this was not the best time to host such an event,” Lone wrote on X. Tour operator Farooq Kuthoo said in the garb of tourism, “We can't have our cultural and religious values at stake. This is disgraceful.”

Responding to the outrage, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said he had asked for a report within the next 24 hours and would take action accordingly.

“The shock & anger are understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities & that too during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities & I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,” the Office of the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob Farooq told ETV Bharat that the tourism department has nothing to do with the event, adding that he also came to know about the event after it drew outrage.