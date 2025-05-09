ETV Bharat / bharat

Mirwaiz Expresses Concern Over Rising Tensions Between Pakistan And India, Stresses Patience

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that unfortunately, whenever tensions between India and Pakistan increase, the people of J&K have to bear the brunt of it.

Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq
Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

Srinagar: Separatist Kashmir leader Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has expressed concern over rising tensions between Pakistan and India and stressed the need for immediate patience and restraint to avert disaster.

In an appeal, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq requested the Kashmiri people on both sides to express solidarity and pray for the entire subcontinent. In a post on X, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was once again placed under house arrest by the administration today and was not allowed to visit the Jama Masjid in Srinagar, said: “The threat of war is increasing and precious lives are being lost. My heart is filled with grief and anxiety."

He said that unfortunately, whenever tensions between India and Pakistan increase, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have to bear the brunt of it. People across the Line of Control are facing severe hardships and the loss of their lives, homes and livelihoods is considered mere ‘collateral damage’, he said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly appealed to both countries to immediately de-escalate the tension and not to take this dangerous path that only leads to destruction. He said that he would wholeheartedly stand with everyone who is praying for peace and security. "Let us make today's Friday a moment of collective prayer and pray to Allah Almighty to keep us safe, stop the bloodshed, and guide us on the path of peace and wisdom," he said.

