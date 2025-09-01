'Minority Status Used For Circumventing Mandate Of RTE Act': SC Doubts Correctness of Previous Decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its doubt over the correctness of the 2014 five-judge constitution bench judgment in Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust, which exempted minority educational institutions, whether aided or unaided, falling under clause (1) of Article 30 of the Constitution, from the purview of the entirety of the Right to Education Act.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan said: “We hasten to observe with utmost humility at our command that the decision in Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust (2014) might have, unknowingly, jeopardised the very foundation of universal elementary education”. Article 30 deals with the right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.

The two-judge bench said the exemption of minority institutions from the RTE Act leads to fragmentation of the common schooling vision and weakening of the idea of inclusivity and universality envisioned by Article 21A.

Article 21A deals with the Right to Education and says, "The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of six to fourteen years in such manner as the State may, by law, determine."

The bench said it is afraid; instead of uniting children across caste, class, creed, and community, it reinforces ‘divides’ and ‘dilutes’ the transformative potential of shared learning spaces.

The bench said that if the goal is to build an equal and cohesive society, such exemptions move us in the opposite direction. “What commenced as an attempt to protect cultural and religious freedoms has inadvertently created a regulatory loophole, leading to a surge in institutions seeking minority status to bypass the regime ordained by the RTE Act”, it said.

The bench said it is clear on a reading of the authorities in the relevant field that Article 30(1) has never been construed as conferring blanket immunity on minority institutions from all forms of regulation. “Even at a time when the promise to provide free and compulsory elementary education was merely a directive principle under Article 45 and not yet elevated to a fundamental right, this court in Re: The Kerala Education Bill (supra) recognised the need to harmonise the rights under Article 30(1) with the broader constitutional duty of the state to promote free and compulsory education”, said the bench, in its 110-page judgment.

The bench said the apex court had held that the right of minorities to administer educational institutions of their choice does not preclude the state from prescribing reasonable conditions for the grant of aid, including those intended to uphold educational standards and promote inclusivity.

The apex court in its 2014 judgment in the case of Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust Vs Union of India, held that the Teachers Eligibility Test will not apply to minority institutions.

The two-judge bench led by Justice Datta considered a batch of matters from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and others.

The bench said with respect to unaided minority institutions, the interpretation of Article 30 must be guided by its underlying purpose of preserving the cultural, linguistic, and educational identity of minority communities and promoting their welfare. “As clarified in In Re: The Kerala Education Bill (supra), the mere admission of a ‘sprinkling of outsiders’ neither defeats the purpose of Article 30 nor does it dilute or alter the minority character of such institutions”, said the bench.

The bench said in the wake of Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust (2014), “we are pained to observe that minority status seems to have become a vehicle for circumventing the mandate of the RTE Act”.

The bench said in its humble opinion that it has opened up a situation whereby multiple institutions have sought to acquire minority status to become autonomous, and it has also opened the door for potential misuse. “Exemption of even aided minority institutions from the framework of the RTE Act has further encouraged the proliferation of minority-tagged schools not necessarily for the preservation of language, script, or culture, but to circumvent statutory obligations. This has distorted the spirit of Article 30(1), which was never intended to create enclaves of privilege at the cost of national developmental goals”, said Justice Datta, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

Justice Datta said, “Painfully though, we regret to observe that the ruling in Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust strikes at the heart of good quality universal elementary education and its consequences are far-reaching”.

The bench said beyond physical provisions, the RTE Act also ensures common curricular standards through the notified academic authorities. "These guarantee that every child receives quality education based on constitutional values. Minority institutions, however, operate without such uniform guidelines, leaving children and their parents uncertain about what and how they are taught, and often disconnected from the national framework of universal learning”, said Justice Datta.

The two-judge bench decided to refer the matter to the Chief Justice of India to consider reference of the questions framed by it to the larger bench. The two-judge bench also declared that obtaining the TET qualification under the RTE Act is mandatory.

"In-service teachers (irrespective of the length of their service) would also be required to qualify for the TET to continue in service," it said.

The two-judge bench, in its directions, said those teachers who have less than five years’ service left, as on the date, may continue in service till they attain the age of superannuation without qualifying for the TET.

"However, if any such teacher (having less than five years’ service left) aspires for promotion, he will not be considered eligible without he/she having qualified the TET," it said.

The bench said the provisions of the RTE Act will have to be complied with by all schools except the schools established and administered by the minority -- whether religious or linguistic -- till such time the reference was decided by the larger bench.

"We invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and direct that those teachers who have less than five years' service left, as on date, may continue in service till they attain the age of superannuation without qualifying the TET, " the bench said.

The bench, about in-service teachers recruited prior to enactment of the RTE Act and having more than five years to retire on superannuation, said they would be under an obligation to qualify for the TET within two years from the date to continue in service.

The two-judge bench framed four questions for the larger bench's consideration. Firstly, whether the judgment in Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust, exempting minority educational institutions, whether aided or unaided, falling under clause (1) of Article 30 of the Constitution, from the purview of the entirety of the RTE Act does require reconsideration for the reasons assigned by us?

Secondly, whether the RTE Act infringes the rights of minorities, religious or linguistic, guaranteed under Article 30(1) of the Constitution? And, assuming that Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act suffers from the vice of encroaching upon minority rights protected by Article 30 of the Constitution.

Thirdly, what is the effect of non-consideration of Article 29(2) of the Constitution in the context of the declaration made in Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust that the RTE Act would not apply to aided minority educational institutions? Fourth, whether, in the absence of any discussion in Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust regarding unconstitutionality of the other provisions of the RTE Act, except Section 12(1)(c), the entirety of the enactment should have been declared ultra vires, minority rights protected by Article 30 of the Constitution? The apex court’s judgment came on a petition filed by Ishaat-E-Taleem Trust and others.