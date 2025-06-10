ETV Bharat / bharat

Minority Affairs Ministry To Showcase Key Schemes, Achievements At Lok Samvardhan Parv

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will showcase its key schemes, programmes, and achievements at the Lok Samvardhan Parv in the national capital.

The event being organized by the Ministry is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday to mark 11 years of the BJP-led government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"To commemorate the completion of 11 years of the Government with empowerment, inclusion, and cultural pride, Lok Samvardhan Parv is being organized from June 11 to 15 at Birsa Munda Lawn, Gandhi Darshan, Raj Ghat, New Delhi," the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The event is envisioned as a celebration of inclusive development, showcasing the Ministry’s key schemes, programmes, and achievements under the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. It also highlights the Ministry’s continuous efforts towards the economic empowerment of minority communities, especially artisans and traditional craftspeople.

The Ministry said this edition of Lok Samvardhan Parv will provide a vibrant platform to over 50 artisans from Northern States of India, enabling them to exhibit and sell traditional crafts, engage with potential buyers, and build market linkages.



Key Highlights Of The Event Include