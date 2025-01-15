ETV Bharat / bharat

Committed To Ensuring Spiritually-Fulfilling Hajj Pilgrimage For All Indian Pilgrims: Rijiju

In this image released by @KirenRijiju on X on Jan. 13, 2025, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju with Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah during a meeting, in Saudi Arabia. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday reviewed preparations for Hajj 2025 in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Madinah to ensure a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for all Indian pilgrims.

Rijiju, on a visit to Saudi Arabia from June 11 to 14, had important engagements pertaining to the preparations for the forthcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

This included the signing of the Bilateral Agreement for Haj 2025, attending the inaugural session of the Hajj & Umrah Conference and Exhibition and bilateral meetings with Saudi dignitaries. During the visit, the Union Minister also reviewed the arrangements being made for the Indian Haj pilgrims at Jeddah and Madinah.

"Journey to the "Holi city of Madinah" by train to review Hajj arrangements and meet with the Governor of Madinah. Madinah is one of Islam's holiest cities. Will visit the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi and at the periphery of the Quba Mosque -- the first Mosque of Islam," he said in a post earlier in the day.

Later, he arrived in the holy city of Madinah to review preparations for Hajj 2025. "Committed to ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for all pilgrims," Rijiju said on X.

"Looking at the 2nd Holiest Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabawi, Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Al-Madinah al-Munawwarah," Rijiju said on X and posted a picture in which the mosque can be seen in the background.