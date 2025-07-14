Minor Girls Die After Falling Into Rainwater-Filled Borewell in MP's Satna

Satna: Two minor girls died after falling into an abandoned rainwater-filled borewell at around 5 pm on Sunday at Hiloundha village under Nagaud tehsil in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

While the body of the 16-year-old girl was retrieved at around 9:30 pm, the body of the other minor, aged 12, was recovered at 12.15 am on Monday, an official said.

According to Nagaud police station in-charge Ashok Pandey, the family members of Chhaggu Ahirwar, resident of Salaiya Haar under Nagaud police station area, had gone to sow paddy in the field located in the middle of Hiloundha village, when his daughter Somvati (16) and Durga (12), daughter of Santosh Ahirwar, also reached the field. Due to the presence of water in the field, they could not locate the borewell and accidentally fell into it, Pandey said.

After being informed, Nagaud sub-divisional magistrate Jitendra Verma immediately reached the spot with a police force. Divers of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) were called in to assist in the operation, which was hampered by darkness and waterlogging in the field, Pandey added.

"One body was fished out of the borewell at around 9.30 pm. The rescue operation continued late at night when the body of the other girl was also recovered. The casing of the borewell had been pulled out, and due to water accumulation in the area, the borehole was not visible. The bodies of the minor girls have been sent to Nagaud government hospital for post-mortem," Pandey said.

"In the village of Hilaundha, under the Nagod tehsil of Satna district, two minor girls from the Chaudhary family fell victim to a serious accident after falling into a borewell in a field. This family resides in Reura Kala Bhatwa," Public Relations Office, Satna shared on X.

The government had issued strict instructions to close all open borewells and wells, for which the administrative officers were asked to keep a close watch on them. The recent tragedy has raised questions about administrative apathy. "It will be possible to comment only after the investigation is over. Currently, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem following the panchnama. The matter of the open borewell will be clear only after further investigation," SDM Verma said.