Minor Girl Raped In UP's Shahjahanpur; Accused Unknown

Shahjahanpur: A minor girl was raped in a village in the Madanpur area under the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. The incident took place during the six-year-old's visit to a wedding ceremony, police said. The culprit has not been identified yet, and police teams are on a manhunt, they added.

Police said the girl was playing with other children at the wedding when she suddenly went missing. Not seeing her for a long time, family members started looking for her. However, she could not be traced. On Tuesday morning, the dishevelled girl returned home crying inconsolably. She narrated the horrific incident to the family, which immediately took her to the medical college. She is not in a position to give a statement.

Shortly, senior police officials reached the spot to investigate. It is suspected that the culprit is among the guests who attended the wedding.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said, "An incident of rape of a six-year-old girl at a wedding venue in the Madanpur area has been reported to us. Nothing has been found out about the accused yet, and two teams have been set up to identify and arrest him at the earliest. People who attended the wedding are being questioned, and the accused will be caught soon."