Minor Girl Raped, Beaten To Death In Bhojpur

Bhojpur: A nine-year-old girl was brutally raped and beaten to death in the Arra Police Station area here. The girl went to buy flour from a shop near her house late in the evening when the accused lured and took her to his house where he gagged her before unleashing the brutality. To hide the incident he hid the body under a bed.

Seeing no sign of return, the minor girl's family started looking for her and out of suspicion searched the culprit's house where the body was spotted. The furious neighbours started beating the accused and reported the matter to the Arra Police who took him into custody. Later he was admitted to the Sadar Hospital. On being informed, SP Mr Raj reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to locals, the girl used to call the accused uncle who was in jail under the charges of selling alcohol. During the raid, intoxicants were recovered from his house.

"The accused works as a junk driver. A few months ago his wife also left the house after which he was living alone. He lured the girl and took her with him. During the raid, many intoxicants were recovered from the house," a neighbour said.

Police said the girl was a fifth-standard student whose father works as a labourer. After the incident, the police took the body in their custody and sent it to Arra Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

"A case of rape and murder has been reported where the accused was beaten up badly by the victim's family. He is being treated in Sadar Hospital. Forensic investigation of the crime spot was done and incriminating evidence was recovered by the police based on which an attempt will be made to get the accused punished within a month by conducting a speedy trial," Raj said.