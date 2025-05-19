ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Girl Kidnapped And Murdered In UP's Basti

Basti: The body of a minor girl, who was kidnapped and murdered in Siddhnath village of the Lalganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Basti, was found in bushes near the house on Sunday late at night, police said. The accused is yet to be identified.

Family members said five-year-old Srishti Gautam was playing outside her house on Sunday afternoon while her mother was busy with the household chores. After a while, she was not found near the house, which raised the suspicion of the family, who started looking for her. After a frantic search, when they couldn't trace Srishti, the worried family members reported the matter to the Lalganj Police Station. After this, the station house officer, along with a team, reached the spot and started gathering information.

Her body, with several wounds from a sharp weapon, was found in the bushes near the house. Sensing the seriousness of the incident, Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan rushed to the spot. He inspected the spot minutely and spoke to the villagers about it to get detailed information.