Minor Girl Gangraped In Rajasthan's Bundi; Three Accused At Large

Bundi: A POCSO case has been slapped on three youths for taking hostage a minor girl and raping her in turns overnight on Thursday in the jungles of Raithal, about 20 kilometres from Bundi in Rajasthan.

Following the complaint, an investigation has been initiated into the heinous matter. The accused have been identified as Rakesh Meena, Lavkush Meena and Mahavir, police said. Teams have been formed to nab those culprits who are on the run, they added.

"The minor girl lodged a report at the police station along with her family. It has been mentioned in the report that on Tuesday night, the victim was standing outside her house when the accused, Rakesh Meena, Lavkush Meena and Mahavir kidnapped her and took her to the forest where the trio took turns to rape her. In the morning, they abandoned her in an unconscious state and fled the spot. She somehow managed to reach home and narrated her nocturnal ordeal to the family, who brought her to the Raithal police station for complaint. A case was registered against the accused," Rajaram Meena, in-charge of Raithal Police Station, said.

"The police have recorded the statement of the victim and got her medical check up done. She will be counselled in front of Child Welfare Committee chairperson Seema Poddar," he added.

Meena further said that immediately after registering the case, a team of police personnel was formed to arrest the accused by raiding their possible hideouts.

ASP Uma Sharma said the victim was medically examined and teams led by the Raithal Police Station officer are conducting raids to nab the accused. The investigation of the case has been handed over to Keshavrayapatan deputy superintendent of police Ashish Bhargav, she added.