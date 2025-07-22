Minor Girl 'Gang Raped' By Her Hockey Coach, Two Others In Odisha's Jajpur; One Detained

Jajpur: In another shocker from Odisha, a minor girl undergoing training as a hockey player was allegedly abducted and gang raped by her own coach and two of his associates in Jajpur.

The matter came to the fore after the girl's mother lodged a complaint at Jajpur Town police station on Sunday (July 20). Subsequently, police registered a case under BNS sections and POCSO Act. On Monday, the survivor was taken to the POCSO Court and her statement was recorded.

As per the complaint, the incident took place in the evening of July 3rd. The girl was returning home after her routine training session at Jajpur Hockey Training Centre when her coach and his associates allegedly called her to a vehicle waiting near the stadium. They then forcibly took her to a lodge in Jajpur town where they took turns to rape her, the survivor alleged, adding that the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to her family.

Acting on the complaint, Police initiated an investigation and nabbed the accused hockey coach. He was taken into police custody for a detailed interrogation.

"A case has been registered against three persons, including the coach, under sections 70(2), 351(2), 74(3)(5), and 6 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other two accused. The girl's statement has been recorded before the district court, and further investigation is underway," said a senior police official.

Police sources said the 15-year-old girl had been training under the same coach at the hockey stadium for the last two years.

The girl's mother alleged that the accused coach had been harassing her daughter for the last six months during sports practice. However, despite informing the authorities about it, allegedly, no action was taken. "The coach had been troubling my daughter for last several months. We had informed the authorities, but no one paid heed to our complaint," the mother told mediapersons.

"On that day (July 3), the accused took her (my daughter) to a lodge and raped her. She came home crying and told us everything, but due to pressure from the stadium authorities, we could not lodge a complaint immediately," she added.

Reacting to the incident, public prosecutor Rajdeep Mohanty said, "Jajpur Town Police has registered a case of gang rape. Along with this, a case has been registered under BNS 183 for the remand of the victim and sent to the POSCO court. According to the complaint of the victim, on July 3 evening, she was returning from the hockey stadium after training. Her trainer and his associates called her to go in a vehicle. When she obliged, they took her to a lodge in Jajpur town. It has been alleged that she was gang raped there."

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety protocols in place at the sports training centres, particularly those involving women and girls.