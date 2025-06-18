Minor Girl Found Dead In Odisha's Keonjhar; Family Cries Gang-Rape

Keonjhar: In a gruesome incident, the body of a minor girl was found in a tree on Tuesday under the Pandapada police station in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The victim's family alleged that the girl was gang-raped. Two persons have been detained for questioning, police said.
Police said the victim left her house on Monday and did not return. Later, she was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning. The family informed the Pandapada Police Station in this regard, demanding an immediate arrest of the accused. It has been alleged in their complaint that the minor girl was murdered after being gang-raped.
On receiving the information, Harichandanpur Tehsildar and Telkoi MLA reached the spot and tried to mediate. The father of the victim said, "My daughter was in a love affair with a young man. He called me last Monday at around 7 pm to say that he was returning home. Later, his phone was switched off. We searched the whole night, but there was no trace of her. When my younger went to defecate in the field the next morning, she found her hanging from a tree. Hearing about the matter, the villagers gathered. My girl has been gang-raped. We want justice. The accused should be given the death penalty."
Based on the complaint of the family, the police have registered a case under sections 70(2), 103(1) of the BNS and section 4(2)/6 of the POCSO Act. The cause of death will be known after the arrival of the autopsy report, expected on Wednesday.
Keonjhar Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sudarsan Gangai said, "Two persons have been detained in the case and are being questioned."
