Minor Girl Found Dead In Odisha's Keonjhar; Family Cries Gang-Rape

Keonjhar: In a gruesome incident, the body of a minor girl was found in a tree on Tuesday under the Pandapada police station in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The victim's family alleged that the girl was gang-raped. Two persons have been detained for questioning, police said.

Police said the victim left her house on Monday and did not return. Later, she was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning. The family informed the Pandapada Police Station in this regard, demanding an immediate arrest of the accused. It has been alleged in their complaint that the minor girl was murdered after being gang-raped.