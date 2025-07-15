Minor Girl Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Lucknow; Probe Launched

Lucknow: A minor girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Kaiserbagh police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. After the incident, the mother called up the police to report that her daughter had been murdered by her father, police said on Tuesday.

However, police suspect that the victim may have been killed by her mother, who was in an extramarital affair. A probe has been launched to ascertain the real cause behind the murder.

Anjani Kumar Mishra, the inspector of Kaiserbagh PS, said, "Information was received on Tuesday morning about the death of a seven-year-old girl. After the initial investigation, the police team revealed that Roshni Khan, the mother of the girl, was in a live-in relationship with a businessman, Uday Jaisawal. She told the police that her husband, Shahrukh Khan, had killed her daughter."

"Shahrukh came to meet his daughter, who lived with Rohini, on Monday, when a verbal spat ensued between the couple. Soon after the dispute, the daughter was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The possibility of another angle of the mother herself killing her daughter and implicating her husband for it is also being looked into, as their conjugal dispute was going on for a long time," Mishra added.

Rohini started living with Uday in the Kaiserbagh area, which was disliked by Shahrukh, a property dealer. The couple has been in a dispute over the extramarital relationship for a while.