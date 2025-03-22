ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Girl Burns Newborn On Beau's Advice In Hyderabad; POCSO Case Lodged

Hyderabad: Demystifying the reason behind the charred remains of a newborn found in a garbage dump near the NTR Stadium in Musheerabad here, Domalaguda Police have concluded that the mother did this horrific incident on the advice of her boyfriend.

The 17-year-old boyfriend has been slapped with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and has been sent to a juvenile home.

According to inspector Srinivas Reddy, the 17-year-old girl lost her mother at a young age, leaving her at the discretion of her alcoholic father. Eight months ago, she attended a birthday party in the city with her sister, where she met the boy, a caterer from Nalgonda. The two developed a relationship, which turned physical, resulting in her pregnancy.

"Panic set in when she was seven months pregnant. On March 15, the boy allegedly provided her with pills for a miscarriage before leaving for Nalgonda. The next morning, the girl delivered a stillborn baby and contacted her boyfriend. Following his instructions, she took the newborn's body to NTR Stadium at 7 pm and set it afire," Reddy said.