Minor Girl Burns Newborn On Beau's Advice In Hyderabad; POCSO Case Lodged

Hyderabad: Demystifying the reason behind the charred remains of a newborn found in a garbage dump near the NTR Stadium in Musheerabad here, Domalaguda Police have concluded that the mother did this horrific incident on the advice of her boyfriend.
The 17-year-old boyfriend has been slapped with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and has been sent to a juvenile home.
According to inspector Srinivas Reddy, the 17-year-old girl lost her mother at a young age, leaving her at the discretion of her alcoholic father. Eight months ago, she attended a birthday party in the city with her sister, where she met the boy, a caterer from Nalgonda. The two developed a relationship, which turned physical, resulting in her pregnancy.
"Panic set in when she was seven months pregnant. On March 15, the boy allegedly provided her with pills for a miscarriage before leaving for Nalgonda. The next morning, the girl delivered a stillborn baby and contacted her boyfriend. Following his instructions, she took the newborn's body to NTR Stadium at 7 pm and set it afire," Reddy said.
On March 18, the girl developed an infection and was admitted to a local hospital by her family. Meanwhile, police investigating the burned remains extensively reviewed CCTV footage from the area, identifying the girl as the perpetrator. During interrogation at the hospital, where she remains under treatment, she confessed to the crime. The boy was subsequently traced to Nalgonda and brought back to Hyderabad, police added.
"Authorities have filed a POCSO case against the boy due to the sexual relationship involving minors. Given his age, he has been shifted to a juvenile home, where he is cooperating with the investigation," police said.
The case underscores a heartbreaking convergence of vulnerability, fear and desperate decisions, leaving the community in dismay.
