ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Gang-Raped By Cousin, His Friends Threatening To Post Obscene Videos On Social Media

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A minor was gang-raped by her cousin and his friends in Ramgarh of Alwar by blackmailing her with obscene photos and videos. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the police registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

In a shocking incident, a case of gang rape of a minor came to light under Ramgarh Police Station limits in the district. The victim's family lodged a complaint with the police against three youths, including her aunt's son
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Alwar (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a case of gang rape of a minor came to light under Ramgarh Police Station limits in the district. After learning about the incident, the victim's family lodged a complaint with the police against three youths, including her aunt's son.

The incident is being investigated. Ramgarh Police Station officer Sawai Singh said that the case had been registered late Saturday night. The minor has been medically examined. Also, a team has been formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. The accused will be arrested soon and further action will be taken after the medical report is submitted.

According to the complaint, the victim's family reached Ramgarh Police Station at 8 pm on Saturday and said that their minor daughter had gone to her aunt's house in May. There her aunt's son made obscene photos and videos of her. After this, he blackmailed her by threatening to post them on social media and raped her.

After the incident, the victim came to her village and did not tell anyone due to fear. According to the report, the accused again threatened the victim over the phone in July. Later, he came to her village and forcibly took her on his bike to the forest area. After threatening her to post photos and videos on social media, he, along with two friends, gang-raped her. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's kin, the police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Read more: 15-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped In Rajasthan, Minor Detained, Search On For The Other

Alwar (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a case of gang rape of a minor came to light under Ramgarh Police Station limits in the district. After learning about the incident, the victim's family lodged a complaint with the police against three youths, including her aunt's son.

The incident is being investigated. Ramgarh Police Station officer Sawai Singh said that the case had been registered late Saturday night. The minor has been medically examined. Also, a team has been formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. The accused will be arrested soon and further action will be taken after the medical report is submitted.

According to the complaint, the victim's family reached Ramgarh Police Station at 8 pm on Saturday and said that their minor daughter had gone to her aunt's house in May. There her aunt's son made obscene photos and videos of her. After this, he blackmailed her by threatening to post them on social media and raped her.

After the incident, the victim came to her village and did not tell anyone due to fear. According to the report, the accused again threatened the victim over the phone in July. Later, he came to her village and forcibly took her on his bike to the forest area. After threatening her to post photos and videos on social media, he, along with two friends, gang-raped her. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's kin, the police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Read more: 15-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped In Rajasthan, Minor Detained, Search On For The Other

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MINOR GANGRAPED BY COUSINMINOR GANG RAPED IN RAMGARHOBSCENE VIDEOS ON SOCIAL MEDIAMINOR GANG RAPED BY COUSIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.