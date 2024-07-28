Minor Gang-Raped By Cousin, His Friends Threatening To Post Obscene Videos On Social Media

Alwar (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a case of gang rape of a minor came to light under Ramgarh Police Station limits in the district. After learning about the incident, the victim's family lodged a complaint with the police against three youths, including her aunt's son.

The incident is being investigated. Ramgarh Police Station officer Sawai Singh said that the case had been registered late Saturday night. The minor has been medically examined. Also, a team has been formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. The accused will be arrested soon and further action will be taken after the medical report is submitted.

According to the complaint, the victim's family reached Ramgarh Police Station at 8 pm on Saturday and said that their minor daughter had gone to her aunt's house in May. There her aunt's son made obscene photos and videos of her. After this, he blackmailed her by threatening to post them on social media and raped her.

After the incident, the victim came to her village and did not tell anyone due to fear. According to the report, the accused again threatened the victim over the phone in July. Later, he came to her village and forcibly took her on his bike to the forest area. After threatening her to post photos and videos on social media, he, along with two friends, gang-raped her. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's kin, the police registered a case and took up the investigation.

