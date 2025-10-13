Minor Degree In Defence Technology For BTech Students Opens A Gateway To Opportunities
Till now defence technology courses were restricted to MTech students. Here's all you need to know about the newly introduced Minor Degree in Defence Technology.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced a Minor Degree in Defence Technology for undergraduate engineering students for the first time in the country. This initiative comes at a time when the government has set ambitious targets for defence production and exports, creating a strong demand for skilled youth in the sector.
Explaining the rationale behind the course, G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO and honorary advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, told ETV Bharat, "There are ample job opportunities for students with knowledge in defence technology in government and private industries, DRDO and technical branches of the armed forces. Until now, defence technology courses were limited to MTech programmes. For the first time, BTech students can specialise through a minor degree,” he said.
Reddy had chaired the committee set up by AICTE to design this curriculum in collaboration with experts from educational institutions, the armed forces, defence research and industry.
Why This Course?
Consultations with educational institutions, industries, and government organisations revealed that the current engineering curriculum was insufficient for churning out specialists in defence technology. The minor degree addresses this gap by offering students structured knowledge in defence technology, military requirements and weapon systems engineering. The goal is to increase employment in production, quality control, research, development and strategic applications, thereby strengthening India’s position as a global defence product exporter.
Course Structure and Curriculum
Students from any major, including electrical, mechanical, civil, aerospace, chemical, computer science, materials, metallurgy, and bioengineering, can opt for this minor degree. The curriculum includes:
- Two mandatory courses: Firstly, Military Systems and Weapons and secondly, Military System Engineering
- Three elective courses: Covering traditional technologies as well as modern innovations like AI and quantum technologies
- Internships and seminars: Coordinated with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Indian Armed Forces, providing hands-on experience with weapons and equipment
The course is designed to integrate practical exposure and academic learning, enhancing employability in India’s defence sector.
How Colleges Can Participate?
Colleges interested in offering this program must apply to AICTE. Selection will be based on National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), faculty availability, and infrastructure. The course is set to begin in the winter semester of the current academic year. Adoption of this curriculum is expected to enhance the country’s capabilities in defence technologies.
Employment Prospects
India aims to increase defence production from Rs 1.59 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore and exports from Rs 23,622 crore to Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. To achieve these targets, professionals trained in defence technology are crucial. The minor degree also opens doors for computer science students, as software components, AI, and other technologies are increasingly integral to modern defence systems.
With this initiative, students will gain an opportunity to contribute to national security while building rewarding careers in a fast-growing sector.
