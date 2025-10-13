ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Degree In Defence Technology For BTech Students Opens A Gateway To Opportunities

Hyderabad: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced a Minor Degree in Defence Technology for undergraduate engineering students for the first time in the country. This initiative comes at a time when the government has set ambitious targets for defence production and exports, creating a strong demand for skilled youth in the sector.

Explaining the rationale behind the course, G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO and honorary advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, told ETV Bharat, "There are ample job opportunities for students with knowledge in defence technology in government and private industries, DRDO and technical branches of the armed forces. Until now, defence technology courses were limited to MTech programmes. For the first time, BTech students can specialise through a minor degree,” he said.

G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO (ETV Bharat)

Reddy had chaired the committee set up by AICTE to design this curriculum in collaboration with experts from educational institutions, the armed forces, defence research and industry.

Why This Course?

Consultations with educational institutions, industries, and government organisations revealed that the current engineering curriculum was insufficient for churning out specialists in defence technology. The minor degree addresses this gap by offering students structured knowledge in defence technology, military requirements and weapon systems engineering. The goal is to increase employment in production, quality control, research, development and strategic applications, thereby strengthening India’s position as a global defence product exporter.

Course Structure and Curriculum