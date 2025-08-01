Minor Boy Kidnapped For Ransom In Bengaluru, Burnt Body Found In Forest; Two Held After Encounter

Bengaluru: The Hulimavu police here on Friday arrested two persons on charges of abducting and killing a 13-year-old boy, whose body was recovered from Bannerghatta forest area on Thursday. The accused duo Gurumurthy and Gopalakrishna were apprehended following an encounter. Both of them have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.

According to police, Nishchith, a Class VIII student of Christ school was allegedly kidnapped for ransom and later killed and burnt by the accused. Gurumurthy and Gopalakrishna abducted Nishchith on Wednesday evening while he was returning home from his tuitions in Arekere area. Gurumurthy, who earlier worked as a driver for Nishchith's father, JC Achit, an assistant professor at a private college, allegedly used his closeness with the family to lure the boy and carry out the crime.

Police said the boy went missing after he left tuition at 5 PM. When he did not return home by 7.30 PM, his parents, worried, contacted the tuition teacher who informed that Nishchith had left on time. His parents started searching for him and found his bicycle near Arekere Family Park. Shortly, they received a ransom call demanding Rs five lakh.

They immediately lodged a complaint at Hulimavu Police Station, based on which a kidnapping case was registered and an investigation was launched. Just within hours, the charred body of the boy was discovered in the Bannerghatta forest area. Police said that the boy's throat had been slit, and petrol was poured over the body to destroy evidence.

Late Thursday night, police tracked the suspects near Kaggalipura Road. When the accused tried to attack the police personnel, Inspector Kumaraswamy and PSI Arvind Kumar retaliated. Gurumurthy was hit by bullets in both legs, while Gopalakrishna sustained gunshot injury in one leg. Both were taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Later, DCP Narayan and Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba also visited the crime scene for an inspection. Police said Gurumurthy has a criminal background, and they suspect a broader conspiracy behind the act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime and find out whether more people were involved.