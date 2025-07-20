ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Boy Injured After IED Planted By Naxalites Goes Off In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The total number of persons who lost their lives to Maoist-triggered blasts in seven districts of the Bastar region stands at 25 for this year.

Represenatational Image.
Represenatational Image. (IANS)
Bijapur: A minor boy sustained injuries after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the Naxalites went off in the Kondapagadu village near the forests of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. He went to graze cattle when the explosion took place, in which he suffered injuries to his leg, police said.

Confirming the incident, an official of the Bijapur police station said the blast happened on Saturday evening, in which 16-year-old Krishna Goda, of Kondapadagu village under Bhopalpattanam police station area, sustained injuries to his leg as he accidentally stepped onto the explosive while grazing cattle in the forest. Goda is undergoing treatment at Bijapur Hospital.

It is learnt that the IED was planted on the sides of the muddy roads in the forest to target security forces who often take this route to carry out anti-Naxalite operations. However, common people who venture into the forests for grazing and other activities also become victims of these explosions unknowingly.

On July 13, three people, including a minor girl, were injured in an IED blast in the district, and the total number of persons who lost their lives to Maoist-triggered blasts in the seven districts of the Bastar region stands at 25 for this year.

Police have appealed to the public to remain extra cautious while venturing into forest areas and immediately inform the nearby police station or the nearest security camp about any suspicious objects or activities.

