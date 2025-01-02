Minor Boy Beaten To Death By Girl's Family Over 'Love Affairs' In Pune

Pune: For the past few months, the city witnessed a spurt in crimes and panic gripped citizens after a minor boy was beaten to death by the family of a girl, he was in a relationship with, in the Wagheshwar Nagar area of ​​Wagholi in the city.

The boy, identified as Ganesh Tande (17), was waylaid and brutally hammered to death with an iron rod and stone. Three people — Nitin Petkar (31), Sudhir Petkar (32) and Laxman Petkar (60) — have been arrested by Wagholi Police in connection with the murder.

It is learnt that Tade and the daughter of Laxman Petkar were friends and they conversed regularly. However, their relationship was abhorred by the girl's family as they suspected it to be an affair.

On Wednesday midnight, the victim was returning to his residence at Wagheshwar Nagar of Gore Vasti in Wagholi on a two-wheeler with his friend when he was abused and kicked by the accused. Subsequently, he was killed after repeatedly hitting with an iron road and a chunk of stone.

A case has been registered and the trio was nabbed. Assistant sub-inspector Vinayak Ahire is leading the investigation, police sources informed. The young man was brutally murdered on suspicion of a love affair because he was talking to a girl, which has spread panic in the area. Wagholi police are investigating the incident thoroughly.