ETV Bharat / bharat

I&B Ministry Proposes Draft Policy To Modernize TRP Measurement

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has proposed significant amendments to its 2014 Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies, aiming to overhaul the current system for measuring television viewership. The proposed changes, released on July 2, 2025, seek to democratize and modernize the Television Rating Point (TRP) ecosystem, which currently struggles to capture people's rapidly evolving media consumption habits.

“Television viewing habits in India have undergone a significant transformation in recent years. Audiences now consume content not only through cable and DTH platforms but also via smart TVs, mobile applications, and other online streaming platforms,” stated the Ministry.

Currently, with approximately 230 million television households, only about 58,000 people meters are used to gather viewership data, representing a mere 0.025% of total TV homes. This limited sample size may not accurately reflect the diverse preferences across India's vast regions and demographics.

The Ministry stated that the technology used doesn't adequately capture viewership on newer platforms like smart TVs and streaming devices, creating a significant gap in accurate data collection. “This inaccuracy can impact revenue planning for broadcasters and advertising strategies for brands,” it stated.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is currently the sole agency providing TV ratings in India. A key limitation of the existing system is its failure to track connected TV (CTV) device viewership, a growing trend in the country.

The existing policies included entry barriers that discouraged new players from entering the TV ratings sector, and cross-holding restrictions prevented broadcasters or advertisers from investing in rating agencies.