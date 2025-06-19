ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry of Panchayati Raj-Bhashini Collaboration To Strengthen Citizen-Centric Digital Governance

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an aim to strengthen citizen-centric digital governance and enable real-time multilingual access to the eGramSwaraj platform, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) and Bhashini, the National Language Translation Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), collaborated on Thursday in New Delhi.

Speaking after signing the MoU, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. S P Singh Baghel, described the collaboration as a transformative step towards inclusive governance, one that respects India's rich linguistic diversity and uses technology to empower every citizen.

He emphasised that the integration of Bhashini’s advanced AI translation technology with the eGramSwaraj platform will significantly enhance service delivery and governance by enabling communication in multiple Indian languages, especially at the grassroots level.

This, he noted, will make governance more participatory, localised, and citizen-centric, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said in a statement.

Prof. Baghel highlighted that digital infrastructure has significantly strengthened service delivery and accountability, contributing to greater Ease of Living in rural areas. Platforms like eGramSwaraj have enabled the digital disbursement of crores of rupees in a transparent and efficient manner.

The minister appreciated the co-location of Common Service Centres with Panchayat Bhawans, which has made access to digital services seamless for rural citizens, and pointed to the emergence of state-of-the-art Panchayat Bhawans as symbols of modern, responsive local governance.