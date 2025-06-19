Ministry of Panchayati Raj-Bhashini Collaboration To Strengthen Citizen-Centric Digital Governance

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: In an aim to strengthen citizen-centric digital governance and enable real-time multilingual access to the eGramSwaraj platform, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) and Bhashini, the National Language Translation Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), collaborated on Thursday in New Delhi.
Speaking after signing the MoU, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. S P Singh Baghel, described the collaboration as a transformative step towards inclusive governance, one that respects India's rich linguistic diversity and uses technology to empower every citizen.
He emphasised that the integration of Bhashini’s advanced AI translation technology with the eGramSwaraj platform will significantly enhance service delivery and governance by enabling communication in multiple Indian languages, especially at the grassroots level.
This, he noted, will make governance more participatory, localised, and citizen-centric, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said in a statement.
Prof. Baghel highlighted that digital infrastructure has significantly strengthened service delivery and accountability, contributing to greater Ease of Living in rural areas. Platforms like eGramSwaraj have enabled the digital disbursement of crores of rupees in a transparent and efficient manner.
The minister appreciated the co-location of Common Service Centres with Panchayat Bhawans, which has made access to digital services seamless for rural citizens, and pointed to the emergence of state-of-the-art Panchayat Bhawans as symbols of modern, responsive local governance.
He affirmed that this MoU is not just a technical integration, but a symbol of democratic inclusivity, taking India closer to the vision of digitally empowered, self-reliant villages.
Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, described the MoU with Bhashini, MeitY as a historic and forward-looking initiative that will strengthen inclusive governance by bridging language barriers through technology.
He highlighted that Bhashini will make government platforms like eGramSwaraj more accessible by enabling communication and service delivery in multiple Indian languages, especially at the grassroots.
He appreciated Bhashini’s role in developing translation tools that support voice and text-based interactions, allowing citizens to easily connect with public services, even through basic mobile phones.
Bharadwaj expressed confidence that this collaboration will empower over 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats to deliver timely and accurate information related to health, education, agriculture, and welfare in local languages.
Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), stated that the partnership between MoPR and Bhashini is already active and the MoU has now given this meaningful collaboration a formal structure.
He said that the goal of the Bhashini initiative is to deliver government services to every citizen in their own language using technology.