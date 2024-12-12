ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry Of Home Affairs Initiates Talks For Repatriation Of 78 Bangladeshi Fishermen Stranded In Paradeep

Paradeep: The Ministry of Home Affairs has begun discussions with the Bangladesh government regarding the repatriation of 78 Bangladeshi fishermen who were stranded in Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district. The fishermen were brought to Paradeep after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized their boat on Wednesday for fishing in Indian waters, sources said.

While patrolling the waterways, the ICG intercepted the Bangladesh boat, which was found fishing in two small Indian waters. The boat was seized, and the 78 crew members were taken to Paraweep for further examination. After being checked at the Paradeep Marine Station, the fishermen were taken to Paradeep Post Hospital for health check-ups. They are currently being kept in a safe location, sources said.

Speaking about their ordeal, one of the rescued fishermen said, "We lost our bearings while fishing and accidentally drifted into Indian waters. The Coast Guard brought us under control, and we are safe here. The Indian authorities have made arrangements for food, water, and accommodation."