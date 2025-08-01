ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Commets To Offer': MEA On Oil Trade With Pakistan

MEA says India is aware of US sanctions related to Pakistan's oil trade. It also declined comments on alleged oil purchase from Pakistan.

MEA says India is aware of US sanctions related to Pakistan's oil trade. It also declined comments on alleged oil purchase from Pakistan.
File Photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing on Friday said, "We have taken note of the sanctions and we are looking into it."

However, he declined to elaborate on the matter, saying, "About the query of proposed oil, etc., I have no comments to offer in this particular matter."

