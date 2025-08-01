'No Commets To Offer': MEA On Oil Trade With Pakistan

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing on Friday said, "We have taken note of the sanctions and we are looking into it."
However, he declined to elaborate on the matter, saying, "About the query of proposed oil, etc., I have no comments to offer in this particular matter."
VIDEO | Delhi: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) addresses a press briefing.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2025
When asked about US President Trump's remark on Pakistan selling oil to India, Jaiswal said, “We have taken note of the sanctions and we are looking into it. About the query of proposed oil,… pic.twitter.com/EATnQzO5Gx
More to follow.