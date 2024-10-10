ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry of Education Holds National Workshop on Mental Health and Cyber Security for Youth

Students attend an online workshop on mental health and cyber security conducted by the Ministry of Education ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) under the Ministry of Education organised a national online workshop on Thursday to mark World Mental Health Day, focusing on mental health and cyber security for students.

Broadcast live on YouTube, the workshop reached over 20 lakh students and educators across the country, reflecting the government's dedication to youth well-being in a digital era.

The event featured expert sessions on mental health and cyber security. Dr Rajesh Sagar, Professor of Psychiatry at AIIMS Delhi, spoke on mental health challenges faced by students, while Dr Rashmi Sharma Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), provided insights on cyber security.

Vipin Kumar, Additional Secretary, DoSEL, opened the workshop by stressing the importance of mental well-being and responsible internet use among students. He emphasised the need for early intervention to prevent the negative impacts of mental health issues, which have become more prominent in the digital age.