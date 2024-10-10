Ministry of Education Holds National Workshop on Mental Health and Cyber Security for Youth

New Delhi: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) under the Ministry of Education organised a national online workshop on Thursday to mark World Mental Health Day, focusing on mental health and cyber security for students.
Broadcast live on YouTube, the workshop reached over 20 lakh students and educators across the country, reflecting the government's dedication to youth well-being in a digital era.
The event featured expert sessions on mental health and cyber security. Dr Rajesh Sagar, Professor of Psychiatry at AIIMS Delhi, spoke on mental health challenges faced by students, while Dr Rashmi Sharma Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), provided insights on cyber security.
Vipin Kumar, Additional Secretary, DoSEL, opened the workshop by stressing the importance of mental well-being and responsible internet use among students. He emphasised the need for early intervention to prevent the negative impacts of mental health issues, which have become more prominent in the digital age.
Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, DoSEL, reinforced the National Education Policy 2020's commitment to prioritising student mental health. She urged both students and educators to take the advice of experts seriously, promoting mental health care and vigilance against cybercrime.
Dr Sagar focused on common mental health issues like stress, anxiety, and depression, noting that half of mental health disorders manifest before the age of 14. He outlined key stressors, including academic pressure, family conflicts, and bullying, and recommended coping strategies like deep breathing and cognitive restructuring.
Dr Yadav warned students about the dangers of cyberbullying, grooming, and fraudulent online activities. She urged them to practice cyber hygiene, safeguard personal information, and report cybercrimes via helpline 1930 or the @cyberdost handle.
The workshop included students from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and various state and CBSE-affiliated schools. Sign language interpretation was provided to ensure accessibility for all participants.