Ministry of Education And NSS Team Up For 'Clean and Green' Drive At Sri Venkateswara College

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with NSS, organised a Swachhata Campaign at Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi, promoting cleanliness under the theme 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata.” Officials and students participated in tree planting and a cleanup drive, reinforcing the values of sustainable living and community engagement.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), held a 'Swachhata Campaign' at Sri Venkateswara College (SVC), University of Delhi, under the theme 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata' to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The event was held today with the participation of K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education (DoHE), Ministry of Education. The campaign also saw the involvement of several dignitaries, including Additional Secretary, DoHE, Sunil Kumar Barnwal; Joint Secretaries Neeta Prasad, Ekram Rizvi, and Rina Sonowal Kouli; and Chaitanya Prasad. Officials from the Ministry, along with Prof. V Ravi, Principal of SVC, Vice-Principal K Chandramani, and other faculty members, were also present.

As part of the campaign, K. Sanjay Murthy and other officials planted five trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative within the college premises. The group also participated in cleaning a designated area, the 'Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU),' near the Satyaniketan bus stand, alongside NSS members, volunteers from the college, local RWA representatives, social workers, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff.

Murthy urged the local community to ensure the cleanliness of the area and assured them that the college would provide support if required. He also encouraged students to take part in future cleanliness drives and addressed questions regarding the National Education Policy 2020. Students shared their experiences and learnings from their involvement with NSS during the event.

The campaign highlighted the importance of cleanliness as both a habit and a value, reinforcing the broader mission of promoting sustainable practices in educational institutions across the country.

