ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry of Defence Signs Contract With HAL For Procurement Of 12 Su-30MKI Aircraft

A contract for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft along with associated equipment has been signed between MoD and HAL.

Ministry of Defence Signs Contract With HAL For Procurement Of 12 Su-30MKI Aircraft
File photo of Su-30MKI fighter jet (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: In a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Narendra Modi-led government, a contract for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft along with associated equipment has been signed between Ministry of Defence and M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday at an approximate cost of 13,500 crore inclusive of taxes and duties.

According to a media statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6%, enhanced due to indiginisation of many components to be manufactured by Indian defence industry.

"These aircraft would be manufactured at Nasik division of the HAL. The supply of these aircraft would enhance operational capability of Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country," the statement said.

According to the HAL website, the major on-going indigenous development programs are the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK 1A, Light Combat Helicopter(LCH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Basic Turboprop Trainer HTT 40 & Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH). Design and Development of HTFE-25 and HTSE-1200 engines have also been taken up, the website stated.

It also said that the current upgrade programs include Jaguar DARIN-III upgrade, Mirage upgrade and Hawk i. "In addition to the platforms, various Technology development projects have also been launched to increase self-reliance in critical areas like the Aircraft Display systems, Mission Computers, Automatic Flight Controls for Helicopters and Aircraft Accessories & Avionics," the website stated.

New Delhi: In a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Narendra Modi-led government, a contract for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft along with associated equipment has been signed between Ministry of Defence and M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday at an approximate cost of 13,500 crore inclusive of taxes and duties.

According to a media statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6%, enhanced due to indiginisation of many components to be manufactured by Indian defence industry.

"These aircraft would be manufactured at Nasik division of the HAL. The supply of these aircraft would enhance operational capability of Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country," the statement said.

According to the HAL website, the major on-going indigenous development programs are the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK 1A, Light Combat Helicopter(LCH), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Basic Turboprop Trainer HTT 40 & Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH). Design and Development of HTFE-25 and HTSE-1200 engines have also been taken up, the website stated.

It also said that the current upgrade programs include Jaguar DARIN-III upgrade, Mirage upgrade and Hawk i. "In addition to the platforms, various Technology development projects have also been launched to increase self-reliance in critical areas like the Aircraft Display systems, Mission Computers, Automatic Flight Controls for Helicopters and Aircraft Accessories & Avionics," the website stated.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODSU 30 MKI AIRCRAFTAATMANIRBHAR BHARATINDIAN AIR FORCEMINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.