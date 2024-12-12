ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry of Defence Signs Contract With HAL For Procurement Of 12 Su-30MKI Aircraft

New Delhi: In a major boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Narendra Modi-led government, a contract for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft along with associated equipment has been signed between Ministry of Defence and M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday at an approximate cost of 13,500 crore inclusive of taxes and duties.

According to a media statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6%, enhanced due to indiginisation of many components to be manufactured by Indian defence industry.

"These aircraft would be manufactured at Nasik division of the HAL. The supply of these aircraft would enhance operational capability of Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country," the statement said.