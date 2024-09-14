ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry of Civil Aviation To Engage In Special Campaign 4.0 For Swachhata And Resolution Of Pending Matters

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation is preparing to take part in Special Campaign 4.0, a nationwide initiative focused on addressing pending matters and enhancing cleanliness. The campaign will run from October 2 to October 31, 2024, with a preparatory phase commencing on September 16, 2024.

On August 29, 2024, Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, led a pivotal meeting to finalise the strategy for the upcoming campaign. The session was attended by senior officials from the ministry, its attached offices, and public sector undertakings (PSUs). During the meeting, key activities and objectives for Special Campaign 4.0 were established to ensure a comprehensive and effective approach, a media statement said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with its attached offices, autonomous bodies, and PSUs, is gearing up for active participation in the campaign. This initiative aims to resolve outstanding matters and promote a culture of cleanliness within the aviation sector. The campaign is part of a broader effort to streamline operations and maintain high standards of hygiene and efficiency across the ministry's various departments, it said.