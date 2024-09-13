ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry Of Civil Aviation Launches Sweeping Cleanliness Drive Across Airports For Swachhata Hi Seva 2024

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced an extensive cleanliness drive under the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign. The campaign is set to engage the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and its various subordinate and attached offices across the country.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance airport cleanliness and environmental standards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced an extensive cleanliness drive under the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign. This initiative, which will run from 17th September to 2nd October 2024, aims to bolster the government's ongoing commitment to improving public spaces and infrastructure.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, will oversee the implementation of this ambitious action plan. The campaign, part of the larger Swachhata Hi Seva initiative, is set to engage the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and its various subordinate and attached offices across the country.

Key Initiatives of the Campaign:

Toilet and Drinking Water Facility Upgrades: The campaign will focus on significant renovations and face-lifting of toilet facilities and drinking water areas at airports. Before-and-after photographs will be compiled to showcase the enhancements. Union Ministers will personally oversee and monitor the cleanliness improvements at various airports.

Removal of Obsolete Equipment: The initiative will address the removal of outdated equipment and wreckages from the airside of airports, including broken ladders, ground handling gear, and unused buses, vans, and tractors.

Cleaning of Dirty Spots: Special drives will target dirty or black spots around airport vicinities to restore a cleaner and more polished appearance.

Repurposing Freed Space: Space cleared from the clutter in buildings housing Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) organisations will be repurposed as yoga centers, first aid medical rooms, and other functional areas.

Tree Planting: The campaign will also include tree planting efforts to improve ground and environmental cleanliness.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has outlined 130 activities and programs for this campaign, including 80 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs). To amplify the message of Swachhata, the Ministry will deploy banners, posters, standees, and selfie points at airports and offices nationwide.

The SHS 2024 campaign is jointly hosted by the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS) and the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

