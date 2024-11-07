ETV Bharat / bharat

Ministry Holds Midterm Review Of Agricultural Scheme Implementation In Northern States

New Delhi: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Thursday held a midterm review meeting of agricultural schemes implemented by Northern States and urged states to expedite the execution of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) by ensuring timely fund allocation and addressing issues related to state contributions and Single Nodal Account (SNA) balances.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the meeting focused on improving the implementation of major schemes including Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana, where non-performing states were encouraged to enhance their efforts in the remaining months of the fiscal year.

In the meeting, Secretary, Dr Devesh Chaturvedi urged states to expedite the execution of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) by ensuring timely fund allocation and addressing issues related to state contributions and Single Nodal Account (SNA) balances and emphasised the importance of operationalising SNA-SPARSH, returning unutilised balances and interest, and promptly submitting Utilisation Certificates (UCs).

Dr Chaturvedi also advised states to finalise the RKVY annual action plan for FY 2025-26 by December to enable the timely release of the first instalment by April, aiming to reduce previous delays in fund utilisation.