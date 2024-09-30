Congress Sold Govt, Temple Lands As Waqf Property To Create Mini Pakistan: Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Amid the ongoing controversy over the Waqf Board, state minister Kirodi Lal Meena has now targeted many leaders including the Congress High Command on the issue.

Taking a dig at the central leadership of the Congress he said many leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Salman Khurshid are instigating Muslims against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A big conspiracy is being hatched against the central government.

The property of the Waqf Board is not anyone's personal property. But Fazal-ur-Rahim, associated with the All India Muslim Personal Board, illegally sold government, temple and pasture lands in the name of Waqf to a special community and created a mini Pakistan.

He said many influential people have sold the land of the Waqf Board. The land of the tribals has been sold as Waqf land. A particular community was settled by illegally occupying 900 bighas of land in the Amer and Kishanpura areas of the state. Even a colony has been illegally raised by occupying temple land. Forty mosques and twenty slaughterhouses have been built in the area

He further said money is being taken from foreign powers in the name of trusts that are not even registered with the Waqf Board. The common Muslim has nothing to do with Waqf properties. Many influential Muslims have sold Waqf properties. Mini Pakistan was settled on many lands in the previous Congress government, where Rohingyas and people involved in many suspicious activities are living illegally. In 2008, incorporating the JPC report, the central government decided that the Waqf Amendment Bill should be brought to the Parliament to bring transparency to the Waqf Board.

According to Meena, seeing this fraud in the name of the Waqf Board, the Modi government is bringing the Waqf Amendment Act, 2024. Rattled by this decision, many veteran Congress leaders are inciting the Muslim community against PM Modi by launching a QR code campaign.