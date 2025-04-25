ETV Bharat / bharat

Miniscule Indo-Pak Trade Now Will Come To A Complete Halt: Exporters

New Delhi: The trade between India and Pakistan will come to a complete halt after New Delhi's move to close the Attari Integrated Check Post in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, which was followed by Islamabad's decision to suspend all trade ties, exporters said on Thursday.

The two-way trade between the countries was miniscule following steps taken by both the sides after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, India took a series of measures including immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post, used for movement of certain kinds of goods. Besides, India has announced expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced that "all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, is suspended forthwith". This move may affect India's exports to Afghanistan.

Commenting on the development, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said India's bilateral trade with Pakistan is miniscule and is just 0.06 per cent of India's total trade.

"We have minuscule trade with Pakistan, which is constantly declining. During April-January 2024-25, the same was not even USD 500 million as against the overall trade of over USD 800 billion in the same period. The trade will now come to a complete standstill affecting supply of some key products to Pakistan, hitting their economy further," Ralhan told PTI.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. India's exports to Pakistan in April-January 2024-25 stood at USD 447.65 million, while imports were meagre USD 0.42 million. Exports and imports in 2023-24 were USD 1.18 billion and USD 2.88 million, respectively.

In 2022-23 and 2021-22, India exported goods worth USD 627.1 million and USD 513.82 million, and imported products worth USD 20.11 million and USD 2.54 million, respectively.

In April-January 2024-25, exports of organic chemicals and pharmaceutical products accounted for about 60 per cent of the country's total outbound shipments to Pakistan. It was USD 129.55 million and USD 110.06 million, respectively.

The other items include sugar and sugar confectionary (USD 85.16 million), certain vegetables (USD 3.77 million), coffee, tea and spices (USD 1.66 million), cereals (USD 1.39 million), petroleum products (USD 11.63 million), fertiliser (USD 6 million), plastics (USD 4.16 million), rubber (USD 1.88 million), and auto components (USD 28.57 million).

The main imports include fruits and nuts (USD 0.08 million), certain oil seeds and medicinal plants (USD 0.26 million), organic chemicals, and project goods. Usually, the consignments from India move via Dubai port to Pakistan. The India-Pakistan trade relations soured after the Pulwama terror attack.

Following that, India raised the import duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from the neighbouring country, including fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products and mineral ore. In 2017-18, Pakistan's exports to India was USD 488.5 million. India also withdrew MFN (most favoured nation) status to Pakistan.