Miners Trapped Inside Coal Mine In Assam’s Dima Hasao

Guwahati: At least 10 to 15 miners were trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district after the mine got flooded when the workers were still working inside the mine, police said.

The incident took place at a coal mine located in Tinkilo area under Umrangsho in the Dima Hasao district. Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police Mayank Jha confirmed the incident but said that the details are still awaited.

"The coal mile is located very remotely, inside Umrangsho. We have rushed a team of rescuers but the details are still awaited," the SP said. Locals, however, said that at least 27 workers had gone inside the mine around 9 am in the morning on Monday.

They said that some of the workers could manage to come out as gushing waters came and flooded the mine. Sources in the District Disaster Management Authority in Dima Hasao district said that a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Hojai district is likely to arrive at the spot tomorrow while the district administration has also called for Army help to rescue the miners.