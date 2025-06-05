Mineral-Rich Jharkhand Struggles To Cope With Rapid Climate Change

Ranchi: The mineral-rich state of Jharkhand is not untouched by the impact of climate change, as its tropical monsoon climate and geographical diversity make it particularly vulnerable.

The ill effects of climate change are having a profound impact on agriculture, water resources, biodiversity, human health, and the livelihoods of the people and ETV Bharat tried to find its consequences in detail.

A study by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology revealed shocking details. According to it, 23 out of 24 districts of Jharkhand fall in the sensitive and highly sensitive zones, most vulnerable to climate change. Only the Ramgarh district is out of this list. Experts from the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Meteorological Centre Ranchi and the Department of Geology of Ranchi University say Jharkhand is more vulnerable to climate change than its peers. Due to poverty and uncontrolled exploitation of natural resources, a large population will not be able to withstand the ill effects of this change

Siddharth Tripathi, additional principal chief conservator of forests (research and training) in the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, said the average temperature of the state has been increasing for the last several decades, with the number of rainy and cold days decreasing. Citing ISRO satellite imagery, he revealed the terrible condition of soil erosion and desertification. The dwindling dense forests, coupled with depleting groundwater levels, push Jharkhand more towards the 'danger zone' in terms of climate change. Data from the meteorological department shows that the average rainfall in Jharkhand is on the wane, and the decadal rise in the average temperature is 0.33 degrees Celsius.

Due to rising temperatures and heatwave conditions, the number of heat stress, heatstroke and dehydration cases is on the rise. In 2023, many people were affected by heatwaves, and some died from it in 2024.

Tripathi said Jharkhand is unable to withstand the ill effects of climate change. "The situation is worsening day by day due to a high rate of poverty and untrammelled exploitation of natural resources. Jharkhand is in the worst position in all parameters of natural resources," he added.

According to Tripathi, Jharkhand is rapidly moving towards becoming a desert as 69 per cent of the total geographical area is affected by desertification and soil erosion as compared to Rajasthan (62 per cent), Gujarat (52 per cent) and Odisha (34 per cent).

"We are not doing what we are supposed to do, and doing what we should not. Water conservation and water retention are most important on plateaus and rugged land. According to an ISRO report, 1.5 lakh hectares of land were saved from desertification through MNREGA and watershed efforts under the Nilambar-Pitambar Jal Samridhi Yojana. But the scheme was stopped after 2017-18. Had it continued, 3-4 lakh hectares of land could have been saved," he said.

"Fencing of 22 lakh hectares of Taand (elevated) land in the state will arrest soil erosion and develop pulses, oilseeds and horticulture. Similarly, agriculture and the economic condition of the people can be improved by converting low-lying land from single-crop to three-crop. The forests of Jharkhand look green from the outside, but their quality is continuously deteriorating. Medium-sized forests are turning into 'open forests', and the species diversity is decreasing. We are rapidly destroying natural resources, and our agriculture is still based on ancient practices. Due to poverty, we will not be in a position to bear the ill effects of climate change," he added.

"Soil erosion in 48 lakh hectares of land can be prevented by bunding, and 80 per cent of rainwater can be harvested by gardening and check dam construction, which will also help in preventing soil erosion," he said further.

Citing a government report, he said, "Jharkhand ranks first among the states most unable to deal with the risks of climate change, followed by Mizoram and Assam. The other most vulnerable states are Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam. The report includes Sahibganj (16th) and Giridih (49th) among the 50 most vulnerable districts."

The impacts of climate change are more prominent among the poor and vulnerable communities as they have limited resources like irrigation and insurance to opt for, which is widening the poor-rich gap. Decreased crop production of paddy, wheat and maize is affecting food availability and influencing prices. This is particularly challenging for poor households, who are already dependent on limited resources.

Tripathi said the Forest and Environment Department has become serious about the climate risks in Jharkhand. Micro data is being prepared at the district level. By projecting the effects of climate change in the next four decades, preventive measures are being sought, he added.

Abhishek Anand, director of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said, "By forgetting sustainable development, we have destroyed ponds, forests and old trees. Our dependence on fossil fuels for energy, soil erosion by rainwater and excessive exploitation of groundwater are exacerbating the situation. Due to reduced carbon emissions during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, the days of heatwaves in Jharkhand in 2021 and 2022 were negligible."