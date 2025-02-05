ETV Bharat / bharat

Bypolls In Milkipur, Erode East Assembly Constituencies: Know Turnout Till 1 PM

File photo of a voter getting her finger marked with indelible ink before casting vote at a polling booth ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Apart from the Delhi Assembly Elections, voting in bypolls in Erode (east) Assembly Constituency in Tamil Nadu and Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh is also going on today (February 5).

According to the Election Commission's turnout app, till 1 pm, Erode (east) has recorded an approximate turnout of 42.41 percent and Milkipur 44.59 percent. The bypoll in Milkipur was necessitated when SP leader Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat after winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The bypoll in Erode (east) was necessitated by the death of Congress legislator E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

Erode East Bypolls

For bypolls in Erode (east), the Election Commission made extensive arrangements, setting up 237 polling stations across 53 locations to ensure smooth voting. Ahead of the election, all polling stations have been equipped with essential facilities, including toilets, drinking water, waiting areas, and ramps for differently-abled voters.

To oversee the voting process, 24 zonal officers have been appointed and provided with GPS-enabled vehicles. Security has been significantly tightened, with paramilitary personnel deployed at polling stations. Police have also conducted checks at hotels, wedding halls, and community centres in Erode to prevent any unauthorised stay by outsiders.

A mock voting session was carried out at 6 AM today to test the EVMs, following which official voting commenced at 7 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM. The vote counting is scheduled for February 8, with results to be announced the same day. The constituency has a total of 2,27,576 registered voters, including, 1,10,128 men,1,17,381 women and 37 transgender individuals.

The by-election has turned into a direct contest between the ruling DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) after AIADMK and BJP withdrew from the race. DMK’s candidate is former MLA V.C. Chandhirakumar, contesting after the party took over the Erode East seat from its ally, Congress.

NTK has fielded M.K. Seethalakshmi, the party’s women’s wing leader, under the leadership of actor-turned-politician Seeman. The by-election was necessitated following the death of veteran Congress leader E.V.K.S Elangovan on December 14 2024, at the age of 75.