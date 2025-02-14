ETV Bharat / bharat

Five Militants Arrested From Three Manipur Districts

The police have seized arms and ammunition from the arrested militants, an officer said.

By PTI

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 10:45 PM IST

Imphal: Five militants belonging to proscribed outfits have been arrested from Manipur’s Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal districts, police said on Friday.

Two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) were apprehended from Thangmeiband and Keishampat in Imphal West on Thursday, they said.

Police also arrested another member of the KCP (Noyon) from Khurai Thoudam Leikai in Imphal East.

The arrested militant was “directly involved in extortion activities from the general public, government officials, hospitals, schools and petrol pumps", a police officer said.

In another operation, two cadres of KCP (PWG) were arrested from Sangaiyumphal in Thoubal district, he said.

Arms and ammunition have also been seized from the arrested militants, the officer said.

In a related development, security forces recovered several firearms during separate operations in Kangpokpi and Chandel districts, police said on Friday.

An assault rifle, a sniper rifle, four pistols and hand grenades were among the arms recovered, they added.

