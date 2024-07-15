ETV Bharat / bharat

Militants Are Not Much In Number, But That Does Not Define The Situation: DGP RR Swain

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain has stated that militants are not much in number but that does not define the situation because they are unaccountable entities. The top cop was speaking to reporters in Jammu.

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain with his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav and Special Director General of BSF, Western Command, Y B Khurania and others at the interstate security review meeting to review the security grid along the International Border following the terrorist attack on an Army Convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, in Kathua (ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Monday said that the measures were taken to counter infiltration via the Punjab border.

RR Swain emphasised that while the number of terrorists in the valley might not be large, the threat they pose remains significant. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir DGP highlighted that the presence of even a single militant is a serious concern due to their unpredictable nature and capacity for indiscriminate violence.

Swain stated that the militants are not much in number but that does not define the situation because they are unaccountable entities. "Even one unaccountable entity or a man sent to kill indiscriminately without any connection to this land, with no purpose but to repeat the level of violence or increase it, is a challenge," the top cop added.

Discussing the ongoing efforts to curb infiltration, DGP Swain mentioned the joint meeting with the Punjab Police, which focused on the infiltration tactics used along the Punjab border. He acknowledged the common knowledge of infiltration occurring through this route and the need for collaborative efforts to counter it.

"Infiltration is taking place (via the Punjab border) and it is a commonplace knowledge. We tried to deliberate with ourselves as to the new methods and the modus operandi they (militants) are adopting. We talked about how to address them more effectively, and their use of tunnels to infiltrate. There are certain things of operational confidentiality, but we tried to put our minds together and we have a response which will eventually work," Swain said.

The meeting aimed to brainstorm and devise effective strategies to counter the innovative and evolving methods used by infiltrators, ensuring that security forces remain a step ahead in their efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, senior police officials said.

There has been an increase in terror attacks in Jammu region.

