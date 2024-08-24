ETV Bharat / bharat

Militant Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

author img

By

Published : 16 hours ago

A militant was killed in an exchange of gunfire in the Vitragam Sopore area of north Kashmir.

A militant was killed in an exchange of gunfire in the Vitragam Sopore area of North Kashmir
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Baramulla: A militant was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to officials, a militant has been killed in an encounter between security personnel and militants in Vitragam, Sopore area of ​​the district. An official confirmed the exchange of fire, but did not confirm or deny the death.

Baramulla: A militant was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to officials, a militant has been killed in an encounter between security personnel and militants in Vitragam, Sopore area of ​​the district. An official confirmed the exchange of fire, but did not confirm or deny the death.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRENCOUNTERSOPORE ENCOUNTERMILITANT KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.