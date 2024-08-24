ETV Bharat / bharat

Militant Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Baramulla: A militant was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to officials, a militant has been killed in an encounter between security personnel and militants in Vitragam, Sopore area of ​​the district. An official confirmed the exchange of fire, but did not confirm or deny the death.