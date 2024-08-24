Baramulla: A militant was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to officials, a militant has been killed in an encounter between security personnel and militants in Vitragam, Sopore area of the district. An official confirmed the exchange of fire, but did not confirm or deny the death.
Militant Killed in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
A militant was killed in an exchange of gunfire in the Vitragam Sopore area of north Kashmir.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Baramulla: A militant was reportedly killed in an exchange of fire in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to officials, a militant has been killed in an encounter between security personnel and militants in Vitragam, Sopore area of the district. An official confirmed the exchange of fire, but did not confirm or deny the death.