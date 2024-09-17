ETV Bharat / bharat

Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated With Devotion And Grandeur Across J&K

Srinagar: The birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad was celebrated with devotion, reverence and grandeur across the country, including the Kashmir Valley, as part of the Milad-un-Nabi festivities. The largest gathering in the Valley took place at the revered shrine of Hazratbal where thousands of devotees, including a significant number of elderly and women, congregated to participate in the spiritually uplifting ceremonies. After the soulful and blessed gatherings, a large number of devotees from various parts of the Valley were blessed with the opportunity to view the Holy Relic of the Prophet.

On the occasion, the devotees, in an atmosphere of humility and submission, offered prayers to Allah for forgiveness of their sins and transgressions. Special prayers were also offered for the peace, security, prosperity and well-being of the Kashmir Valley.

In addition to Hazratbal, other mosques, shrines and religious sites across the Valley also hosted night-long prayer gatherings in honour of the Prophet's birth. For the past several days, mosques across the Valley have been reverberated with prayers and the recitation of Darood-o-Salaam from Maghrib to Isha prayers.

Similarly, vibrant and spiritually uplifting gatherings took place at Ashar-e-Sharif Pinjoora in Shopian, Aham Sharif in Bandipora, Jenab Sahib Soura, Kalashpora in Srinagar and the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar where the atmosphere reverberated with the praises of Prophet Muhammad. Scholars, preachers and Imams highlighted various aspects of the Prophet's blessed life in their sermons.