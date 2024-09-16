ETV Bharat / bharat

Milad-un-Nabi 2024: Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Others Extend Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other prominent figures extended their wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. President Murmu called for embracing the teachings of Prophet Muhammad to aid national development. PM Modi wished for harmony and prosperity while other leaders highlighted joy, unity, and togetherness.

New Delhi: In observance of Milad-un-Nabu, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extended their heartfelt wishes to citizens on Monday.

Through a post on X, President Murmu highlighted the occasion's significance and urged people to embrace the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, emphasising values such as equality and truth. "On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I extend my best wishes to all my countrymen, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters," President Murmu stated.

She underscored the Prophet's vision of a just society and called on citizens to pledge adherence to his teachings, contributing to the nation's progress. "Let us all take a pledge to adopt these teachings and work continuously for the development of the country," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked the occasion with a message on X, offering warm greetings to all celebrating Mild-un-Nabi. "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around," PM Modi's message read, reflecting a commitment to unity and peace.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, joined in extending festive greetings, conveying, "Warm Milad-un-Nabi wishes to all! May this day be filled with joy, love, and a renewed spirit of togetherness."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his wishes, stating, "Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to everyone. May this blessed occasion bring peace, compassion and prosperity to our lives and foster unity, amity, kindness, and harmony among all."

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad and is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year's observances began on the evening of September 15 and will conclude on the evening of September 16.

