Migrants From Bihar Settled In Delhi Are Divided Over The Intensive Roll Revision by ECI

New Delhi: Delhi has a large migrant population from Bihar. A large section of them are permanent residents in the capital, but they still have their votes in Bihar and during elections they travel back to the state to cast their votes.

The ETV Bharat spoke to a large number of these migrant populations settled in Delhi in the wake of the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar Voters’ List. The principal Opposition parties in Bihar have reacted sharply to the EC drive for intensive revision accusing it of acting at the behest of the BJP government at the centre.

The EC move has been described as a covert effort to give definite electoral advantages to the Narendra Modi-Nitish Kumar combine in the ensuing polls. The Election Commission is arbitrarily removing the names of people from the voter list in Bihar at the behest of the central government, they alleged.

But there were voices of approval too about the EC drive: Here are some voices from Delhi:

Migrant voters from Bihar settled in Delhi worried:

“We are permanent residents of Bihar, but our names are being deleted,” said Sunil Kumar, a resident of Patna settled in Shakarpur area of Delhi. Sunil Kumar felt that the roll revision exercise was being carried out in a faulty manner by the Election Commission without visiting people's homes, without doing a physical inspection of them. The names are being deleted from the voter list without actual ground verification,” Kumar alleged.

Even permanent residents of Bihar living at their addresses are being deleted from the list, he added. Sunil Kumar pointed out that the option of online verification given by the Election Commission is also not right. There are a large number of people in Bihar who do not have smartphones. It is necessary to have a smartphone for online verification. How will those who do not have smartphones fill the online form? There are many working class people in Bihar who come to Delhi to earn their daily bread,” Kumar said.

Most of these migrant populations have their votes back in Bihar and they have not registered their names in Delhi. If they will not be able to apply online, how will their vote be saved? Their vote will be cancelled and since they will not have any proof of living in Bihar, they will be deprived of other facilities as well, regretted Kumar.

Several other migrants like Sunil Kumar joined together to complain that time given for revision and filling up forms is also not adequate. There are many people who want to go to Bihar and ensure that their names are on the list but they are not able to go right now. At least two to three months should have been given for this update, they said.

Nitesh Chaurasia, another migrant from Siwan in Bihar and now living in Laxmi Nagar in Delhi said: “The revision work is being done in a wrong way. At many places, BLOs are getting people's names deleted just by ticking off the list without even going to the voter's house. We have been living in Delhi for many years. But, we keep going to Bihar during elections. We have our votes there but we live here.” The BLO may tick off our names in our absence there,” feared Nitesh.

There are the ones who welcome the ECI Roll Revision:

However, there are people who, on the contrary, welcomed the step of the EC. Ranbir, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Delhi and resident of Patna, Bihar, said “the revision of the voters’ list being done by the Election Commission is absolutely correct. A large number of people from Nepal or Bangladesh are also living illegally in Bihar. Their names should be deleted from the voter list. This is very good work,” said Ranbir.

Ranbir said that those whose names were not in the voter list in Bihar till now will get an opportunity for inclusion. People who have come from outside and are not citizens of the country should be deleted from the voter list,” said Ranbir.

Subhash Chandra, a resident of Bakhtiyarpur, Bihar, living in Pandav Nagar, Delhi, also said: “the intensive revision by the ECI is a welcome step. A large number of people from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar are living illegally in Bihar. They also got their names on voters’ lists and took advantage of various government schemes. Now, that the names of 37 lakh dead, missing, double entry voters have been removed from the list is a very good thing,” said Subash Chandra.