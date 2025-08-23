Mig La In Ladakh To Surpass Umling La As World’s Highest Motorable Pass

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: If you’ve ever dreamed of driving on the world’s highest motorable road, you must have probably heard of Umling La in eastern Ladakh.

At 19,024 feet, it has long held the title of the highest motorable pass in the world. But soon, Umling La will lose the crown. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is pushing boundaries once again by constructing a new all-weather motorable pass near Mig La at a staggering altitude of 19,400 feet.

Once completed, the road will set a new world record, becoming the highest all-season motorable pass ever built. The ambitious project comes with a price tag of nearly Rs 520 crore. But for the people of eastern Ladakh, this isn’t just about records. The new road is a promise of opportunity, a gateway to tourism, livelihoods and reconnection with historic trade routes once traversed by their ancestors with horse and yak caravans.

The 64-km-long Likaru–Mig La–Fukche axis will link Hanle to the CDFD road at Fukche, cutting through some of the harshest terrains on the planet. Passing through Mig La, the route will provide not only a strategic lifeline for India’s armed forces but also a potential economic boost for border villages that rarely feature on tourist maps.

The road is being developed under Project Himank, the BRO division renowned for carving highways out of Ladakh’s mountains. Engineers say it is no ordinary road and will be built with advanced features to withstand bone-chilling winters, shifting glaciers and the oxygen-thin air of the high Himalayas.

What makes the project even more remarkable is its execution. It is India’s first-ever road project undertaken entirely by an all-women road construction company. Beyond the steel and stone, however, lies the human story.

Local leaders believe the road will draw more tourists than Umling La, giving a much-needed push to homestays, cafés and guesthouses. Hanle, already famous for its dark sky observatory, could become a hub for astro-tourism. From Mig La, travelers may soon be able to gaze down into the Dumtsele Valley, an experience previously reserved for shepherds and soldiers.

At the same time, the road is invaluable from a strategic perspective. All-weather connectivity will ensure faster troop movement and supply lines in a region where security remains critical.

Ishey Spalzang, Councillor of Nyoma, highlighted the significance of the upcoming Mig La pass, which is set to become the highest motorable road in the world once completed. He explained that the region holds immense potential for boosting border tourism and providing livelihood opportunities for local communities.

“Mig La is a very high pass. Earlier, the nomads used to travel there with horses for trade. Although I have never been to Mig La myself, people say it is extremely high. It has great potential for border tourism. This will not only benefit Hanle but also villages like Kuyul, Rongo, and Demchok, as it will become the world’s highest motorable road. From there, one can even view the Dumtsele Valley,” he said.

The Councillor further said that work on the road had already begun around one to two years ago and is expected to be completed within the next two to three years. “Breaking the record of Mig La Pass will not be easy. Mig La is located between Rongo and Hanle. Once completed, the people of Rongo will also get livelihood opportunities. It will significantly boost tourism in the Kuyul and Demchok areas,” Spalzang added.

Paljor Tharchin, former Naib Sarpanch of Hanle, expressed hope that the construction of Mig La would help boost tourism in the region while also serving strategic purposes. He said that although Umling La currently holds the record as the highest motorable road, Mig La could attract even more visitors once completed, bringing benefits to local homestay and guesthouse owners.

“Till now, Umling La has been the highest motorable road and many tourists come to visit it. But with the development of Mig La, we hope to attract even more tourists, which will benefit homestay and guesthouse owners. From Mig La, one can reach Kuyul and the pastures of Kuyul villagers are also located there. Earlier, a lot of trade used to take place through Mig La as many people travelled to Dumtsele. Additionally, it will be important from a defence point of view,” Paljor said.

At the same time, he shared that the new road may not significantly ease local travel routes. “In terms of travel, it may not bring much benefit to the local communities. To reach Kuyul, people can also go via Norbula and Fotula, which are closer for the residents of Hanle. Most of the work on the road is already completed, but a lot of cutting work is still pending, so it will take some more time,” he added.



