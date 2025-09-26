MiG-21's Final Flight: A Nostalgic Farewell To the IAF's Legendary Workhorse
IAF veteran OP Tiwari said at present, over 2,500 fighter pilots in India are qualified to fly MiG-21, which was India’s best combat fighter jet.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 12:03 AM IST
Updated : September 26, 2025 at 12:13 AM IST
New Delhi: As fighter aircraft MiG-21 is retiring on Friday after more than six decades of its service to the nation, veterans from Indian air force have termed it a very emotional moment as the fighter jet has played major role in India’s air strikes against its enemies whether during the 1971 war, Kargil war, or even Operation Sindoor.
The MiG-21 was India’s best combat fighter jet. In fact, at present, more than 2500 fighter pilots in India are qualified to fly this aircraft.
"Russia produced the MiG 21 in 1959 for the first time. In 1961, our pilot went to Russia for training. In 1963, we had our first MiG 21 squadron, and after that we had several MiGs. Russia gave all the technology after which HCL started making MiG in the country. In India, we had 871 MiG 21 aircraft,” said air force veteran Air Marshal OP Tiwari to ETV Bharat.
Stating that decommissioning of MiG 21 is a very emotional moment for him, Tiwari said, “At least 600 MiG 21 was produced in India. It was the main strength of the Indian Air Force for a long time. In 2013, India retired some of its versions. Then India made MiG 21 Bison with several modifications.”
Tiwari said that the Indian Air Force was the largest foreign operator of MiG 21. According to Tiwari, MiG 21 was the best combat aircraft. Across the world, more than 10,000 MiG 21 combat aircraft were produced.
“In 1971, it played a major role and then again in the Kargil war MiG 21 played a major role. Whether Balakor strike or Operation Sindoor, MiG 21 was always active,” recalled Tiwari.
Stating that the present-day warfare has totally changed, Tiwari said that the present-day fighter jet needs to be efficient. “We have seen the Russia-Ukraine war. We have seen Operation Sindoor. The fighter jets carried the load with accuracy. We have enough aircraft and all aircrafts need to be modified with time,” he said.
The official farewell ceremony for the MiG-21 is scheduled at Chandigarh Air Force Station on Friday. This event will feature a ceremonial flypast and decommissioning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other top military officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, will attend the event.
Honouring the enduring legacy of MiG 21, the Chief of Air Staff Marshal AP Singh visited No 23 Sqn “Panthers”, the last squadron operating the legendary fighter recently.
Singh flew a fighter sortie, and also in a formation led by Sqn Ldr Priya, symbolizing both tradition and transformation.
The fighter jet MiG-21 has been an integral part to India’s air defence since its induction in 1963. It played major roles in the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan, as well as in the Kargil conflict of 1999 and the Balakot airstrikes in 2019. In Operation Sindoor too it worked as a shield.
The decommissioning on Friday marks the end of an era for India’s air power history. It is worth mentioning that MiG-21 was first inducted at Chandigarh and its retirement is taking place in Chandigarh itself.
An IAF spokesperson said, “At the retirement ceremony, we are going to fly the two formations: Badal formation and Panther formation. In the last formation, the LCA Tejas will be one, which will be taking over from the MiG-21.”
The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron nicknamed “Panthers”, will be given a farewell at the decommissioning ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force station. On Friday, Air Chief Marshal Singh, will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign ‘Badal 3’.
The IAF in a latest “X” post about the retiring Mig-21s said, “Six decades of service, countless tales of courage, a warhorse that carried pride of a nation into the skies”.
“It’s really a proud moment especially for “Panthers.” We are the last MiG 21 operating squadron in its operation capacity. I will fly on September 26,” said Group Captain Nanda Rajender, Commanding Officer No 23 Squadron.
Rajender said that MiG 21 proudly served the nation for the last 62 years. “Being the most advanced fighter during the war of 1965, 1971, it has remained the vein guard of all military action done by India. Even during Operation Sindoor, it was a legacy fighter. However, it was tasked for Operational Readiness Platform (ORP) duties and we were ready to defend the skies if the demand raised so,” said Rajender.
According to another air force veteran, Air Commodore Nitin Sathe, for over six decades, MiG-21 has been more than just an aircraft. "It has been an icon and trusted companion in war and peace and the proving ground for generations of fighter pilots. This delta wing interceptor has been the backbone of AIF for as long as we can remember," he said.
In an IAF podcast, Sathe said that from all the wars, starting in 1965, 1971, the Kargil conflict of 1999, the recent Balakot strike and Operation Sindoor, the aircraft played a pivotal role. From the air domination mission to ground attack, MiG-21 has been there, often turning the tide in critical moments, he pointed out.
“Today, as we set to bid adieu to the stalwart, we are not just saying goodbye to a machine, we are celebrating a legacy of courage, sacrifice, innovation, and above all the spirit of men and women who flew, maintained and lived with the MiG-21,” said Sathe.