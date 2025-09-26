ETV Bharat / bharat

MiG-21's Final Flight: A Nostalgic Farewell To the IAF's Legendary Workhorse

New Delhi: As fighter aircraft MiG-21 is retiring on Friday after more than six decades of its service to the nation, veterans from Indian air force have termed it a very emotional moment as the fighter jet has played major role in India’s air strikes against its enemies whether during the 1971 war, Kargil war, or even Operation Sindoor.

The MiG-21 was India’s best combat fighter jet. In fact, at present, more than 2500 fighter pilots in India are qualified to fly this aircraft.

"Russia produced the MiG 21 in 1959 for the first time. In 1961, our pilot went to Russia for training. In 1963, we had our first MiG 21 squadron, and after that we had several MiGs. Russia gave all the technology after which HCL started making MiG in the country. In India, we had 871 MiG 21 aircraft,” said air force veteran Air Marshal OP Tiwari to ETV Bharat.

Stating that decommissioning of MiG 21 is a very emotional moment for him, Tiwari said, “At least 600 MiG 21 was produced in India. It was the main strength of the Indian Air Force for a long time. In 2013, India retired some of its versions. Then India made MiG 21 Bison with several modifications.”

Tiwari said that the Indian Air Force was the largest foreign operator of MiG 21. According to Tiwari, MiG 21 was the best combat aircraft. Across the world, more than 10,000 MiG 21 combat aircraft were produced.

“In 1971, it played a major role and then again in the Kargil war MiG 21 played a major role. Whether Balakor strike or Operation Sindoor, MiG 21 was always active,” recalled Tiwari.

Stating that the present-day warfare has totally changed, Tiwari said that the present-day fighter jet needs to be efficient. “We have seen the Russia-Ukraine war. We have seen Operation Sindoor. The fighter jets carried the load with accuracy. We have enough aircraft and all aircrafts need to be modified with time,” he said.

The official farewell ceremony for the MiG-21 is scheduled at Chandigarh Air Force Station on Friday. This event will feature a ceremonial flypast and decommissioning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other top military officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, will attend the event.

Honouring the enduring legacy of MiG 21, the Chief of Air Staff Marshal AP Singh visited No 23 Sqn “Panthers”, the last squadron operating the legendary fighter recently.

Singh flew a fighter sortie, and also in a formation led by Sqn Ldr Priya, symbolizing both tradition and transformation.