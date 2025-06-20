Middle East Tensions: Limited Immediate Impact On India Inc, But Risks Loom If Crisis Escalates

New Delhi: Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the immediate impact on Indian companies has so far remained contained, according to a Crisil Ratings report. However, the situation warrants close monitoring, as any escalation could pressure operating margins in select sectors. Particularly those sensitive to crude oil prices and global trade dynamics. India’s direct trade exposure to conflict-affected nations like Israel and Iran is minimal, but indirect vulnerabilities—such as rising energy costs, freight charges and payment delays—could emerge if the crisis deepens. The resilience of Indian companies, bolstered by low capex intensity and healthy balance sheets, offers some cushion, but persistent instability may test this in the months ahead.

According to the report, the uncertainties have impacted global crude oil markets, with Brent hovering in the range of $73-76 per barrel (bbl) over the past week, up from an average of approx $65 per bbl during April-May 2025. While this is still lower than the fiscal 2025 average of close to $78 per bbl, any escalation of tensions, say through disruption of energy supply chains, could result in a further spike in oil prices. If crude oil prices continue to be elevated over longer periods, it could impact India Inc’s profits. Prolonged and increasing uncertainties can result in a rise in air or sea freight costs and insurance premiums for export/import-based sectors, so it will be worth watching the report.



Impact on Trade

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's data, India’s direct trade with Israel and Iran is minuscule at less than 1 per cent of the total trade involving India last fiscal. India’s major export to Iran is basmati rice, trade with Israel is more diversified, and includes fertilisers, diamonds and electrical equipment. Iran and Israel accounted for 14 per cent of India’s basmati rice exports in fiscal 2025. But because basmati rice is a staple, the impact on demand because of the ongoing tensions is likely to be limited. Additionally, India’s ability to export to other countries in the Middle East, the US and Europe reduces demand risk. But a prolonged crisis can lead to possible delays in payment from counterparties in these regions, elongating the working capital cycle.

Data suggest that for domestic diamond polishers, Israel is mainly a trading hub, accounting for ~4% of the total diamond exports last fiscal. Additionally, about 2 per cent of all rough diamonds imported are from Israel. Polishers also have alternative trading hubs such as Belgium and the United Arab Emirates, with ultimate buyers based in the US and Europe, which will help them to manage any adverse impact on the sector.

Fertiliser Situation

As for the fertiliser sector, Israel is a major global producer of muriate of potash (MoP) and was one of the largest exporters to India last fiscal (close to 7 per cent of India’s MoP imports). However, the share of MoP remains low at less than 10 per cent of domestic fertiliser consumption. India’s ability to source MoP from other countries also lowers the supply risk and will limit any material impact on the sector.

According to the report, repercussions of any further significant increase in the crude oil prices from the current levels would vary across sectors that are directly or indirectly exposed to it, and the impact on profitability will depend on the ability to pass on the cost increase.



Possible Impact On Industries

Higher oil prices will benefit upstream oil companies because it translates to more revenue, while their costs are fixed. For downstream oil refiners, operating margins could get squeezed due to higher input costs as they may have limited ability to fully pass on the same through an increase in retail fuel prices.



According to the report, for speciality chemical companies, about 30% of the operating cost is crude-linked. Here, the ability to pass on a steep rise in input cost would be limited as the sector is only just witnessing a return to normalcy after seeing profitability pressures due to suppressed demand compounded by continued Chinese dumping and inventory correction by suppliers over the past two fiscal terms.



Similarly, the paint sector could see some pressure on margin as ~30% of its production cost is linked to crude, where competitive intensity could limit the ability to pass on elevated input prices to customers and impact profitability to some extent. For aviation companies, fuel accounts for about 35-40% of operating costs. Further, the operators will also witness higher fuel costs due to increased travel time on account of airspace closures/diversions. Healthy demand sentiment is likely to provide some cushion to the margins.



The report also stressed that about half of the tyre sector’s operating cost is crude-linked. As for revenue, 60-65% accrues from the replacement market and the balance from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). While the tyre makers can quickly pass on input price increases in the replacement market with relative ease, the pass-on normally happens with a lag for OEM sales, which could impact margins in the interim.



Packaging And Textile

For flexible packaging and synthetic textile firms, while over 70-80% of production cost is crude-linked, the impact of an increase in its price could be moderate due to the improved demand-supply scenario and the firm’s ability to pass on cost to customers, albeit with a slight lag.

In the near term impact on most Indian firms is expected to be limited, with low capex intensity and balance sheet strength of companies offering cushion from potential vulnerabilities. However, a prolonged escalation could aggravate the impact mainly due to a rise in oil prices and disruption in supply chains, which could stoke inflation, as noted in the report.