Mid-Air Scare: SpiceJet Flight With 75 Onboard Reports Wheel Loss, Lands Safely

Mumbai: A SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 aircraft faced a mid-air scare on Friday when one of its outer wheels reportedly detached during departure. The flight, operating on the Kanfla-Mumbai sector with 75 passengers on board, continued its journey despite the technical snag. The missing wheel was later found on the runway at Kandla airport after the aircraft had taken off.

SpiecJet spokesperson said that despite the serious issue, the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally.