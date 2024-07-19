ETV Bharat / bharat

Microsoft Outage: Airlines Worst Affected; Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Ensures Passenger Welfare

New Delhi: The global Microsoft cloud outage affected mainly the civil aviation sector in India as it led to the cancellation of flights in the country. Indian airlines experienced technical and operational disruptions after a widespread global computer outage created chaos at airports as passenger check-ins were delayed with airlines resorting to issuing manual boarding passes.

IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air saw disruptions in their online check-in. However, Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, assures passengers that the Ministry and Airports Authority of India (AAI) are actively managing the situation using manual methods to ensure minimal disruption.

Minister Naidu stated, "I have directed airport authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays. We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to ensure your safe and swift travel. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated."

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in collaboration with AAI, has implemented manual backup systems to maintain operational continuity. Passengers are advised to cooperate with airport staff during this period of disruption. The Ministry is committed to minimising inconvenience and ensuring the well-being of all travellers, an official statement said.

The terminal operations team is working closely with the airlines and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure minimal disruption and inconvenience to passengers. Additionally, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is closely monitoring the situation with airlines to ensure all safety and procedural measures are in place, the statement added.

"Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted," IndiGo said in an update on X.

"We are all hands-on decks and are working to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly," it stated.

Budget carrier Akasa said, "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently, we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports." The airline requested its passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check in, as a precautionary measure.

SpiceJet also said it is experiencing technical challenges with its service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and managing booking functionalities. "As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports," it stated.

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport saw as many as 23 flights -- 12 departures and 11 arrivals -- including Indigo's flights to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru being cancelled.

"We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information. We thank you for your support and understanding," the airport, run by GMR, said in a post on social media platform X.

In Bengaluru, Indigo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa issued handwritten boarding passes. Passengers complained of harrowing times following the disruption in flight services and were seen anxiously waiting for their delayed flights. The lounge of the KIA was overcrowded due to the disruption in-flight services.

"A global outage with the Navitaire Departure Control System (NDCS) has been affecting operations of some airlines across their network, including BLR Airport since 10.40 IST on July 19, 2024," a Bangalore International Airport Ltd spokesperson said in a statement.