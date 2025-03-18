ETV Bharat / bharat

Micro-Retirement: A New Trend Catching Up Among Gen Z

Many are choosing micro-retirement to reduce stress, explore new hobbies, or even upskill themselves. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The traditional idea of superannuation after attaining 60 is gradually becoming obsolete, with a new work-life trend, called 'Micro-Retirement', gaining momentum. This concept refers to taking a break from one's career for a few years to enjoy life, pick up new skills and return to the workforce later. Interestingly, this trend is being driven mostly by Generation Z ( those born between 1997 and 2012).

While the earlier generations sought long-term job security and only took breaks for valid reasons, Gen Z is flipping the script. Instead of waiting until their sixties to retire, many are quitting their jobs mid-career, taking time off and rejoining the workforce when they feel ready even if it means starting afresh.

Mental Health and Work-Life Balance

Experts say this shift in mindset is influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, which made young employees reevaluate their priorities. Mental health, work-life balance and personal fulfilment now matter more to Gen Z than job security or climbing the corporate ladder.

Many are choosing micro-retirement to reduce stress, explore new hobbies, or even upskill themselves. "They're more focused on enjoying the present rather than slogging for years and waiting to retire," an HR consultant said.