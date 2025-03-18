Micro-Retirement: A New Trend Catching Up Among Gen Z

Hyderabad: The traditional idea of superannuation after attaining 60 is gradually becoming obsolete, with a new work-life trend, called 'Micro-Retirement', gaining momentum. This concept refers to taking a break from one's career for a few years to enjoy life, pick up new skills and return to the workforce later. Interestingly, this trend is being driven mostly by Generation Z ( those born between 1997 and 2012).
While the earlier generations sought long-term job security and only took breaks for valid reasons, Gen Z is flipping the script. Instead of waiting until their sixties to retire, many are quitting their jobs mid-career, taking time off and rejoining the workforce when they feel ready even if it means starting afresh.
Mental Health and Work-Life Balance
Experts say this shift in mindset is influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, which made young employees reevaluate their priorities. Mental health, work-life balance and personal fulfilment now matter more to Gen Z than job security or climbing the corporate ladder.
Many are choosing micro-retirement to reduce stress, explore new hobbies, or even upskill themselves. "They're more focused on enjoying the present rather than slogging for years and waiting to retire," an HR consultant said.
Social Media Fueling the Trend
The micro-retirement concept was first popularised by American author EPFO Retains 8.25 Pc Interest Rate On Employees' Provident Fund Deposits For 2024-25 in his 2007 book 'The 4-Hour Workweek'. But now, social media is amplifying the trend. Influencers and content creators are sharing videos with messages like, "Enjoy while you're still young, bro", encouraging others to follow suit. For instance, TikTok creator Annabel Denisenko shared her experience of taking a six-month micro-retirement, saying it helped her enjoy life and pick up new skills.
Challenges for Companies
However, this growing trend is creating challenges for companies. Sudden resignations are leading to vacancies and talent crunches, forcing businesses to rethink their hiring and retention strategies, according to a Bloomberg report. Experts caution that while micro-retirement is refreshing, the real benefit depends on how wisely the break is used whether for personal growth, learning, or rejuvenation.
