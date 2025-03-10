Mhow Violence: 13 Offenders Arrested; Situation Under Control

Mhow/Indore: Thirteen persons have been arrested in connection with clashes that erupted in Mhow of Madhya Pradesh following a stone pelting at a rally celebrating the Indian victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, officials said on Monday.

Four persons sustained injuries in the incident that took place late Sunday night, Indore collector Asheesh Singh told reporters. According to the police, there were five incidents of violence in different areas of Mhow under Indore district, and three cars and several two-wheelers were torched.

Singh said the police have so far arrested 13 miscreants on charges of indulging in arson and violence, and the situation in the area has been brought under control. Soon after getting information about the violence, police rushed to the spot to restore peace in the troubled area, he said.

"An FIR has been registered in the matter. Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) will also be taken against some of them," Singh said. Some more FIRs will follow in connection with the incidents based on the eyewitness statements, the collector said, adding that some videos related to the incidents have also gone viral.

"Peace is restored in the area, and Nobody will be spared. Stringent action will be taken against those responsible for the violence," he said, appealing to the people not to harbour and forward rumours/messages on social media, which will attract stringent penal action.

On the reason that led to the incident, Singh said it erupted near a mosque, where those already taking out a procession had some dispute with another group, following which they manhandled each other. The procession was taken through different areas, and later, one of the groups became embroiled in a dispute with others over the bursting of firecrackers, as per the initial reports. After a probe, it will be clear who all are responsible for it, he added.

Superintendent of police Hitika Vasal, SDM Rakesh Parmar and other top officials visited various areas of the violence-hit city and took stock of the situation. "13 people have been rounded up, and none who did this will be spared. Now, the situation is completely under control. People are appealed not to believe any rumours. Strict action will be taken against those who disturb the peace," Vasal said.

Rahul Sharma, in charge of Mhow Police Station, said three cars and a dozen two-wheelers were vandalised and set afire. The police were investigating all five incidents of violence — in Taal Mohalla, Sewa Marg, Patti Bazar, Manek Chowk and Jama Masjid areas, he said.

"The CCTV footage and videos shot by people on their mobile phones were being thoroughly examined to identify those indulged in the arson, vandalism and stone-pelting. A large contingent of security personnel was deployed in Mhow late Sunday night," Sharma said.

According to locals, a group of young cricket enthusiasts had organised a rally to celebrate India's victory against New Zealand in the finals. However, as they approached the Jama Masjid area, a large group of individuals allegedly began hurling stones at them, leading to chaos and forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee, they added. In the aftermath, some people set fire to several abandoned motorcycles, further escalating tensions.

Nimish Agarwal, deputy inspector general of police, said a rally was in progress in Mhow to celebrate India's Champions Trophy victory. During this, some people had an altercation that escalated into stone pelting between two groups.